National Hot Dog Day: New York Brain Injury Attorney Reminisces About “Double” Hot Dogs Outside NY Supreme Court

I’m looking forward to getting back into the courtroom to fight for the rights of individuals with a brain injury, with a hot dog, or perhaps a double hot dog, in my stomach to fuel me.”
— Michael V. Kaplen
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As New York courts slowly reopen after Covid-19 shutdowns, New York brain injury attorney Michael Kaplen is looking forward to resuming representing individuals with a brain injury in court, fueled by his favorite trial day snack — the humble hot dog.

And fortunately for Michael, one of the most recognizable hot dog stands in the world is situated directly outside New York’s Supreme Court. The New York eatery is regularly frequented by the cast of US legal drama Law and Order, which is slated to return to screens in Fall 2022.

While Kaplen may not have the acting chops of the Law and Order cast, he regularly appears in front of a camera as the host of “Brain Injury Insider”, a weekly video update which covers the latest news and developments in traumatic brain injury, concussion, and brain injury law.

And back in 2017, Kaplen’s firm De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, released a light-hearted video titled “Brainlaw Dog”, which shows the Manhattan based attorney munching down on not one hot dog, but two, outside the NY courthouse.

Kaplen commented, "Always need sustenance before entering the judicial arena. And nothing hits the spot quite like a hot dog. After a long shutdown, I’m looking forward to getting back into the courtroom to fight for the rights of individuals with a brain injury, with a hot dog, or perhaps a double hot dog, in my stomach to fuel me."

The law firm, which recently moved into new offices on East 45th Street in Manhattan, have re-released the video to mark July 20ths National Hot Dog Day, an annual event promoted by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

“Brainlaw Dog” can be viewed on the firm’s YouTube Channel.

Michael V. Kaplen
De Caro & Kaplen, LLP
+1 (914) 747 4410
Brainlaw Dog

