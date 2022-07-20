Biomarkers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Biomarkers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Biomarkers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Biomarkers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the biomarkers market size is expected to grow from $47.72 billion in 2021 to $54.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.62%. As per TBRC’s biomarker market outlook the market size is expected to reach $89.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.46%. The increase in heart diseases is expected to propel the growth of the biomarkers market in the forecasted period.

The biomarkers market consists of sales of biomarkers by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to a molecular marker, which is used to check the body responds to a treatment for a disease or condition. It is a biological molecule found in blood, body fluids, and tissues that show signs of a normal or abnormal process of a disease. These biomarkers have a clinical role in narrowing or guiding treatment decisions.

Global Biomarkers Market Trends

Rise in new agreements between the companies is the key trend gaining popularity in the biomarkers market. Major companies operating in the biomarkers market are focused on making agreements with other players to develop and launch new solutions and strengthen their position.

Global Biomarkers Market Segments

By Technology: Safety Biomarkers, Efficacy Biomarkers, Validation Biomarkers

By Disease: Neurological Diseases, Cancer, Immunological Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others

By Type: Biomarker of Exposure, Biomarker of Diseases

By Audience: Pharmaceutical Companies, Government and Private Research Institutes, Academic Institutes, Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

By Application: Risk Assessment, Development of Molecular Diagnostic, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery and Development, Drug Formulation, Forensic Application, DNA Fingerprinting, Others

By Geography: The global biomarkers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Biomarkers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biomarkers global market overviews, biomarker industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global biomarkers market, biomarkers market share, biomarkers global market segmentation and geographies, biomarkers global market players, biomarkers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The biomarkers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Biomarkers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Enzo Biochem Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc, QIAGEN, Epigenomics AG, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Siemens and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

