Media Companies and the Metaverse Paradox

The metaverse first shot onto the radar of many last year after a big push from Meta that continues apace this year. And media companies — which are always on the hunt for new avenues to reach consumers — have been unpacking what the metaverse actually entails and strategizing about how they can capitalize on it. Many media companies are still grappling with how many resources they should devote to their metaverse research and strategy. The latest data from Morning Consult shows that there’s still low awareness of the metaverse among U.S. adults; simultaneously, U.S. adults are more interested in entertainment-related activities in the metaverse than those related to other industries. This points to untapped opportunity and also illustrates the metaverse paradox that media companies need to contend with: It won’t become more attractive to invest in the metaverse until more consumers are familiar with it, but it likely won’t be more attractive for consumers to be active in the metaverse until more media companies are investing in it. The metaverse is still far from mainstream consciousness June data shows that majorities of consumers across all major demographics said that they had seen, read or heard “not much” or “nothing at all” of the metaverse prior to being surveyed.

Just 9% of all adults had heard “a lot” about the metaverse and 27% had heard “some” about it. Gen Z adults and millennials were more familiar with the term than their older counterparts. Hispanic and Black respondents also indicated more awareness of the metaverse than other ethnicities. While younger consumers’ familiarity with the metaverse is a big reason for media companies’ interest in the idea of a futuristic digital space, the relatively high level of unfamiliarity among U.S. consumers explains why most media companies have been more tepid about their investments to capitalize on such. Consumers want the metaverse for entertainment activities above all else Most adults are not yet interested in participating in metaverse activities, but of those they are interested in, entertainment as a category outranks all others — which should be encouraging for media executives.