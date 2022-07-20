Should Hollywood Stop Filming in States That Ban Abortion? Americans Are Divided

Nearly a month since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade, Hollywood has done noticeably little in response to the controversial ruling. Consumers say they’re ready for the entertainment world to address it in some way, according to a new Morning Consult survey.

When Georgia passed a restrictive abortion law in 2019, Walt Disney Co., Netflix Inc. and several other major Hollywood companies threatened to pull projects from the state. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said at the time that if the bill was made into law, it would be “difficult” for the company to continue working in Georgia, where it has filmed extensively thanks to its tax incentives. Some analysts have pointed out those incentives are likely the reason the industry is still largely silent on the issue even now that the right to an abortion is not just threatened in Georgia, but in dozens of other states. The Writers Guild of America is one of the few Hollywood entities calling for production companies and employees to boycott filming in states that pass abortion bans.

The survey found that the public is split on whether Hollywood should stop filming in states where abortion is banned. A majority of Americans, however, said it was appropriate for entertainment companies to donate to organizations that support reproductive rights.