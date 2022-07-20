Alyria & Bixxi release their striking single titled Running

Artwork

Iceland based musical duo, Alyria & Bixxi continue to stir up the spirits of love with a striking single titled Running

SELFOSS, ICELAND, SELFOSS, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iceland based musical duo, Alyria & Bixxi continue to stir up the spirits of love with a strikingly beautiful single titled Running

The lovely couple are sett to bring their A-game to the world of pop as they showcase just how indestructible their chemistry is.

They have an endearing and emotion-filled new single titled Running.

Running is the truly relatable story of how thoughts and actions do not always align in a relationship and how the mind can interpret feelings and thoughts and make them more complicated than they really are.

How the tiniest things such as your partner not picking up the phone can make you question everything when you are deeply in love.

The song is a perfect mixture of modern pop with a touch of Soul and RnB.

Listen to Running on spotify

https://open.spotify.com/track/0bbwkOVOMx2cTXQ9Rf9lvz?si=7d6c0f57f187446e

Listen to Running on Youtube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZ7hYd_nzxg&ab_channel=AlyriaMusic

Listen & watch the lyric video for Running on youtube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZ7hYd_nzxg&ab_channel=AlyriaMusic



Follow Alyria & Bixxi on their social media platforms so you can keep tabs on their many upcoming singles they have in stores for their listeners.



https://www.facebook.com/Alyriamusic

https://www.instagram.com/alyriamusic/

https://www.facebook.com/Bixxi-Music-105208398306527

https://www.instagram.com/bixximusic/

Alyria & Bixxi - Running