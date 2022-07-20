African Americans claim space to heal from the multigenerational scars left behind by chattel slavery.
It’s time to focus on the healing.
let's mend our broken hearts and express our true and immeasurable value.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatigue is the feeling most identified when the topic of slavery comes up. It is a feeling often accompanied by eye-rolling, from non-blacks and blacks alike. We would like to move on, to heal. Yet even this year, amidst all of the other social ills plaguing our planet, ten people with black skin were killed for that reason alone—just having the skin. According to the Washington Post, (https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/investigations/police-shootings-database/ ) Blacks are still almost three times more likely to be killed during encounters with law enforcement. But you already know the numbers. It’s time to focus on the healing.
— Sonia Bailey
Join Fire Forged Recovery to talk about the solutions. In the workshop “Healing Black Grief: Recovery from the Intergenerational Trauma of Slavery,” the group presents an introduction to recovering as an ethnic group and a world. The workshop takes place Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 3:00 pm-4:30 pm ET via zoom. Register at www.theculturehasthecure.com/workshops-events, or text (754) 777-0806. The workshop is part of a series of activities in the Cultural Wellness Movement.
Supporting the community in a grassroots, forward movement to psychological freedom and enrichment, the Cultural Wellness Movement (‘#TheCultureHasTheCure), was launched by Fire Forged Recovery earlier this year. The organization hosts community conversations where people can explore the full scope of needed healing before and after the Requiem for Slavery on August 20, 2022. During two focus groups in April and May, the group identified the first priorities for Black Recovery, including healing between Blacks, dealing with internalized racism and differences due to country of origin or spiritual beliefs, changing our language about ourselves, economic recovery, teaching both children and adults the truth about history, and more.
In partnership with Fire Forged Recovery, various community experts will host a series of workshops and activities on topics related to the work of recovery. Each will focus on different aspects of strength and healing. Together and over time, all affected will rise above disunity, misinformation or lack of knowledge, and denial.
Find out more about the Cultural Wellness Movement at www.theculturehasthecure.com and www.fireforgedrecovery.com. There, you can become an Ambassador for the movement in your town, sign up to attend an upcoming workshop, take the 30-day wellness challenge, or take another action step. Get your ticket to attend the Requiem For Slavery at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/requiem-for-slavery-tickets-313255855697.
Fire Forged Recovery’s mission is to assist people, families, and communities affected by bias to achieve cultural wellness. Your tax-deductible donations are welcome.
