ADU Los Angeles Is Offering Construction Services For LA Residents To Build Secondary Units On Their Property

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADU Los Angeles, an ADU contracting firm, is at the forefront of helping residents in the region build out accessory dwelling units which have been getting more and more popular. ADU Los Angeles recently released the full listing of its contracting services to help interested customers learn more about ADU construction in LA.

“ADUs or accessory dwelling units, are a relatively new trend in the construction space with more and more people choosing to build one of these units on their property,” said Amy Randall, in charge of marketing at ADU LA. “ However, not everyone understands the intricacies that come with ADU construction. This is why, as one of the leading ADU Los Angeles contracting firms, we have taken the time to list our services for the consumer’s knowledge. Our firm has been in this business of constructing ADUs and offers more than just the actual construction service.”

Building an ADU requires you to have some background knowledge on what an ADU is. In Los Angeles, an ADU is defined as an attached or detached living quarter that is fully fitted with all the basics for independent living for an individual or two. An ADU is built on a property that has an existing primary dwelling or family house.

ADU Los Angeles offers services that include Los Angeles ADU plans (which are approved by the local authorities), garage conversion floor plans, and a variety of ADU designs. Other ADU services Los Angeles provided by this firm include building detached, attached, basement, and garage ADUs. They also assist customers get building permits fast and efficiently.

An ADU is a convenient way to add an extra room to an existing primary dwelling for grown children or older relatives who may require assisted living. According to Tom Blackett, the owner at ADU Los Angeles, more and more homeowners are looking to build ADUs to add an extra source of income by letting these units out. The housing market in LA is quite vibrant so having a unit that you can let out - either for long or short-term stays - is a great way to add extra revenue.

If you are keen on building an ADU in Los Angeles, you can visit this company’s official website (listed below) to learn more.