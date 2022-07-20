Kofler Design Build Offers A Room Addition Services To the Residents of LA

Design Build Los Angeles Room addition Los Angeles

Kofler Design Build, a general construction company in LA has announced its room addition service to homeowners in the area

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kofler Design Build, a general construction company in LA has announced its room addition service to homeowners in the area. While this is not a new service offering, the company is aiming to push this service to its market more.

“When we buy homes, we often fail to take into consideration that our families may grow, while our living space remains the same,” said the owner of Kofler Design Build, Asar Kofler. “Buying a new home to cater to a growing family may not be an affordable undertaking for most folks. That is why we have announced our room addition service. Adding a room to an existing home adds the much-needed space without going out on a limb to buy a bigger home. Besides, room additions Los Angeles open you up to the idea of renovating your home once you find out how efficient and affordable our process is.”

Room additions are not a new thing in the real estate market. However, not many folks have been open to the idea thanks to a lack of knowledge. According to the Kofler Design Build interior designer, Dante Hernandez, room additions are a faster and more affordable way to enlarge your living space. There are tons of options to choose from when it comes to designing your extra room. And that is where general contracting firms like Kofler Design Build Los Angeles come in to help.

With the growth of the real estate market, the price of buying a home in LA is on an upward trend. Additionally, getting a house in the neighborhood you prefer may not be as easy as it may have been a few years back. All of these reasons are what Kofler Design Build is leaning on to promote the idea of room additions to homeowners in LA. Apart from room additions, this general contracting firm is a kitchen renovation Los Angeles contractor. They also work on bathroom remodels and entire home remodels around LA.

If you are a homeowner in Los Angeles and may be interested in room additions, or you just want to find out more about room additions in Los Angeles, you may contact this firm by visiting their official website listed below.