Indian Advertising Market to Reach INR 1,272 Billion by 2027, Exhibiting a CAGR of 11.3% During 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Indian Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Indian advertising market size reached INR 667 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 1,272 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2022-2027. Advertising refers to a promotional activity that involves the marketing of products, services or brands in order to attract customer’s interest and engagement while increasing sales profit. Additionally, it is an effective method for creating product demand and strengthening market position at national and global levels. It is usually adopted by multiple businesses that include creating an engaging advertisement for reaching targeted audiences. Some of the popular advertising mediums include roadside billboards, sides of buildings, websites, electronic newsletters, print newsletters, inside bills, product packaging, restaurant placemats, event bulletins, store windows, sides of cars and trucks and subway cars walls.

Indian Advertising Market Trends:

The Indian advertising market is primarily driven by rapid economic growth. This is supported by rapid urbanization and the inflating disposable income levels of the masses that have encouraged businesses to heavily invest in the development of aggressive marketing strategies, promotional campaigns, celebrity endorsements and innovative packaging solutions, which are creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, the increasing adoption of digital advertising models due to the rising penetration of high-speed internet connectivity across the country and the widespread utilization of smartphones and digital devices among individuals are further providing an impetus to the market growth. In line with this, continuous improvements in the e-commerce infrastructures and the growing government spending on political advertising are impacting the market favorably. Other factors, including continuous technological advancements across the advertising industry, the increasing expenditure on the media and entertainment sector, continual expansion in media channels, intensive business competition and the advent of subscription-based models for news and entertainment, are also positively influencing the market across India.

Indian Advertising Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Indian advertising market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Indian advertising market on the basis of television advertising, print advertising, radio advertising, internet/online advertising, mobile advertising and outdoor advertising.

