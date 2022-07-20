Move East Announces Its Specialty Routes to Long Distance Movers This Summer

Moving from New York to California Moving from New York to California CNYX moving truck Moving company

NY Express has announced its specialty routes to clients looking to make a long-distance move this summer.

NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Express has announced its specialty routes to clients looking to make a long-distance move this summer. This moving company is looking to move more folks who are planning a summer move this year.

“Moving long distance can be a daunting process for anyone,” said the group CEO of Move East. “That is why at Move East we have a curated list of specialty routes handled by a team of professional and experienced movers. Our long-distance moving company understands the challenges associated with long-distance moves. And that is why we have taken them seriously. Moving during summer is a highly stressful time for a move given the popularity of this season for movers. We can claim to be the best movers New York City has to offer because we have learned to take the stress out of moving, no matter the season you choose to move in.”

The most popular times that most folks choose to move are usually during summer or spring. This is thanks to the great weather as well as the holiday that allows most people to take time away from work. However, moving during such a peak season can be quite stressful as most moving companies are fully booked. Move East has enough manpower and facilitation to ensure that any moves from Los Angeles or San Fransisco to New York and vice versa are well taken care of.

These cross-country movers New York pros are also offering special services including full-service moves, packing and unpacking services, as well as storage to their specialty route long-distance clients. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that CA-NY Express can claim to be the best NYC movers for these cross-country relocations. Coupled with their over two decades of operation, as well as having offices across various states in the country, this long-distance mover has a plan to take over the peak moving season this year.

If you are considering a cross-country move from New York City to Los Angeles, or from New York City to San Francisco, or vice versa, you may have some questions for this mover. Find out more by visiting their website listed below.

