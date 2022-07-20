Move East Los Angeles Announces Cheap Moving Options from Los Angeles to New York

Moving from California to New York Packing a home Moving truck Moving to NYC

Move East, a long-distance moving company has announced that it is offering cheap moving options from Los Angeles to New York.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Move East, a long-distance moving company has announced that it is offering cheap moving options from Los Angeles to New York. This announcement aims to provide an alternative to people looking to make a long-distance relocation on a budget.

“Moving cross country is one of the more expensive ventures that one can take on in their lifetime,” said the moving coordinator of Los Angeles to New York. “At Move East, we understand this well. And that is why we have come up with a moving option that will provide our services at an affordable cost to our clients moving from LA to NYC. It is a well-known fact that most moving clients may find themselves taking on a long-distance move without being fully prepared financially. Our moving company considers this and aims to make your move as covenient as possible by providing it at the most affordable rate.”

The process of moving involves many tasks that can cause the overall cost of moving to pile up. This is why at your trusted Los Angeles to New York Movers, Move East provides a transparent moving quote, according to the head of moving crews. The company does this to ensure that there are no hidden costs which will then lead to huge moving costs. The price quoted is the guaranteed moving price, therefore you will not have any surprises on moving day.

Another way that this cross-country movers Los Angeles company ensures that your moving costs remain cheap and affordable is by providing a delivery time frame that is guaranteed. You will not have to spend more money making contingency plans because of a delayed shipment of your household goods. Move East Los Angeles puts their money where its mouth is by offering a $100 refund for every day that your shipment is late!

Many of the cheapest long distance moving options on offer seek to save you some money on your move. Move East does this too and they maintain that they are driven by customer satisfaction. If you are interested in taking on this cheap moving option, you can visit their website today via the link provided below.

