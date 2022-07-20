5G Infrastructure Market Report: Global Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth and Competitive Analysis 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “5G Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global 5G infrastructure market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 49.4% during 2022-2027. 5G (fifth generation) infrastructure consists of a vast network of macros and small cell base stations that integrate storage, computer resources, and telecom required for the functionality of 5g technology. The network combines these solutions into a unified system and relies on fog computing (FC) technologies, mobile edge computing (MEC), network functions virtualization (NFV), and software-defined networking (SDN) to increase agility, attain ultra-low latency, and improve scalability. 5G infrastructure also has connection density, multi-gigabit per second (GBPS) peak data speed, and high throughput.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market Trends:

The rising demand for high-speed data and rapid automation in industrial processes are some of the key factors driving the market growth. For instance, 5G infrastructure is employed in the healthcare industry to provide critical care treatment and monitor medical procedures remotely, which is accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for enhanced bandwidth connectivity with low latency for various mission-critical applications, along with the large-scale incorporation of 5G technology in seamless video calling and virtual and augmented reality (AR/VR) to provide improved user experience, is supporting the market growth. Apart from this, the shifting preferences toward precision farming, the development of smart cities, and digitized logistics are creating a positive outlook for the market.

5G Infrastructure Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the 5G infrastructure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Airspan Networks Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Mavenir Systems Inc. (Comverse Technology)

• NEC Corporation

• Nokia Oyj

• Oracle Corporation

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

• ZTE Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, network architecture, frequency, end user and region.

Breakup by Communication Infrastructure:

• Small Cell

• Macro Cell

• Radio Access Network (RAN)

• Others

Breakup by Network Technology:

• Software-Defined Networking

• Network Function Virtualization

• Others

Breakup by Network Architecture:

• Standalone

• Non-Standalone

Breakup by Frequency:

• Sub-6 Ghz

• Above 6 Ghz

Breakup by End User:

• Automotive

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare

• Home User

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

