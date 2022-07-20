Sorell Southern Bypass opens to traffic

20 July 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

Catherine King, Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister and, Brian Mitchell, Federal Member for Lyons

Today marks another major milestone in the ongoing upgrade of the Tasman Highway into the Hobart CBD, with the opening of the new Sorell Southern Bypass.

The two-kilometre-long bypass forms part of the $349.5 million South East Traffic Solution, jointly funded by the Australian and Tasmanian governments under the Roads of Strategic Importance initiative.

Running between the Tasman Highway near Curtain Lane on the southern side of Sorell and the Arthur Highway near Nugent Road, the Sorell Southern Bypass will greatly improve travel times between Hobart’s CBD and the Southern Beaches and Tasman Peninsula.

With roundabouts to help maintain traffic flow and a speed limit of 80km/h, the bypass will ease the travel burden for workers, business and families, unlocking Hobart’s regional potential and improving wellbeing by better connecting Tasmanians.

Due to cold weather, the bypass has opened to traffic with a temporary road surface. The temporary surface will be replaced by a final seal in the summer months when the weather is better for long-term sealing works.

The opening of the Sorell Southern Bypass follows the opening of the overpass at the new Hobart Airport Interchange at the start of May. Final works on the interchange will be completed in early 2023.

Under this $349.5 million investment, the duplication of the Tasman Highway and upgraded Penna Road intersection at Midway Point is set to be completed in the coming weeks.

When all components of the South East Traffic Solution are complete, there will be a consistent four-lane highway between Sorell and the Hobart CBD, greatly improving road safety and travel times for all road users on this key transport route.

Quotes attributable to Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King:

“The Australian Government recognises just how vital upgrades like the Sorell Southern Bypass are for commuters, families and entire communities alike – as it keeps people safe and well connected.

“Good infrastructure investment also creates jobs, builds opportunity and unlocks economic growth, which is why our Government is proudly investing $280 million towards the South East Traffic Solution.”

Quotes attributable to Tasmanian Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson:

“The bypass provides a faster, more efficient link between the Tasman and Arthur highways, reducing traffic congestion in the Sorell township.

“The bypass works also provided employment for 48 people, providing a much-needed jobs and economic boost at a critical time for the State.”

Quotes attributable to Federal Member for Lyons Brian Mitchell:

“Commuters from the Southern Beaches will love being able to bypass the centre of Sorell on their way to and from work in Hobart, and the bypass will help transform the centre of Sorell for shoppers and locals.

“This is a long-awaited project that the Australian Government is pleased to have helped deliver."

