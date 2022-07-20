IVI and Moderna sign memorandum of understanding for vaccine research and development
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Vaccine Institute (IVI), an international organization with a mission to discover, develop, and deliver safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for global health, and Moderna, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to establish a partnership for collaborative vaccine research and development.
Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI, and Dr. Paul Burton, Chief Medical Officer of Moderna, exchange a memorandum of understanding for R&D collaboration at IVI headquarters in Seoul, Korea on July 20, 2022.
“IVI welcomes this partnership agreement with Moderna to pursue joint research and development and accelerate vaccines for infectious diseases with high disease burden. With IVI’s aim to drive innovative vaccine technology from need to global health impact, we look forward to working closely with a biotech company on the leading edge like Moderna,” said Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI.
“We are proud to establish a partnership for vaccine research and development with IVI to advance mRNA vaccines for the prevention of infectious diseases,” said Dr. Paul Burton, Chief Medical Officer, Moderna. “In March 2022, we announced our commitment to expand our global public health portfolio to 15 vaccine programs targeting priority pathogens that threaten global health, advancing these vaccines into clinical studies by 2025. Collaboration is a vital part in helping to achieve this vision.”
Dr. Kim and Dr. Burton signed the MOU at IVI headquarters in Seoul, Republic of Korea following discussions on possible areas of future collaboration. IVI’s commitment to prioritizing poverty-associated infectious diseases led to the world’s first affordable oral cholera vaccine and a new-generation typhoid conjugate vaccine. Priority disease areas also include chikungunya, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, Group A Strep, Hepatitis E, HPV, and COVID-19 in addition to global health issues such as antimicrobial resistance.
About the International Vaccine Institute
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization established in 1997 at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, IVI was the first international organization hosted by Korea. IVI has 39 countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on its treaty, including Korea, Sweden, India, and Finland as state funders.
Our mandate is to make vaccines available and accessible for the world’s most vulnerable people. We focus on infectious diseases of global health importance such as cholera, typhoid, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, Group A Strep, Hepatitis A, HPV, TB, HIV, MERS, COVID-19, as well as antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit https://www.ivi.int.
