Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,706 in the last 365 days.

Jon Spinner is Rocking The Chicago Music Scene

From smooth bluesy tunes to Hard Rock and even Rap Jon Spinner has been making music right!

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming up from North Side Chicago, there is an artist who has been making a bang in the studios around the Chicagoland area. Garnering thousands of followers on platforms such as Instagram and Tik-Tok his music, a mix of Blues, Rock, Hip Hop and R&B. Jon Spinner has been catching the ears of listeners around the globe. Recently, it was announced that his new song “Peace Signs” will be released at the end of July along with a full music video to go with it.

As a former army infantryman, one may be surprised that most of his music promotes peace, harmony and friendship. In a quick interview he commented on this saying “my experience in the military showed me above all, that the most important thing we can do in this world is love each other and be kind, without this there wouldn’t be anything worth fighting for in the first place.” And we tend to agree with him on that.

To sum up, we will be keeping our eye on you Jon Spinner and are very exited to hear what the “Peace Signs” release has in store for us!

You can find him on instagram @thejonspinner
As well as Tik-Tok @thejonspinner

Jon Spinner
Thejonspinner
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Jon Spinner is Rocking The Chicago Music Scene

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Music Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.