Jon Spinner is Rocking The Chicago Music Scene
From smooth bluesy tunes to Hard Rock and even Rap Jon Spinner has been making music right!CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming up from North Side Chicago, there is an artist who has been making a bang in the studios around the Chicagoland area. Garnering thousands of followers on platforms such as Instagram and Tik-Tok his music, a mix of Blues, Rock, Hip Hop and R&B. Jon Spinner has been catching the ears of listeners around the globe. Recently, it was announced that his new song “Peace Signs” will be released at the end of July along with a full music video to go with it.
As a former army infantryman, one may be surprised that most of his music promotes peace, harmony and friendship. In a quick interview he commented on this saying “my experience in the military showed me above all, that the most important thing we can do in this world is love each other and be kind, without this there wouldn’t be anything worth fighting for in the first place.” And we tend to agree with him on that.
To sum up, we will be keeping our eye on you Jon Spinner and are very exited to hear what the “Peace Signs” release has in store for us!
You can find him on instagram @thejonspinner
As well as Tik-Tok @thejonspinner
