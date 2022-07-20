READING MATTERS Hailed as Illuminating Why Literature Makes a Difference
Bestselling Author Invites Readers into Provocative Look at Great Books
...deserves recognition and discussion in a variety of ways--from book clubs to college teachers seeking a modern discussion of why classic literature remains relevant and important.”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The release today of Janet Levine’s READING MATTERS deepens young Armin Lear Press’ commitment to serving curious, questioning readers of all ages. In her book, Levine—author of the very popular INSIDE APARTHEID—proves that classic literature has fresh, provocative ideas that today’s readers will find relevant and essential.
— Diane Donovan, Midwest Book Review
Endorsements for the book provide the “why” on the book’s importance:
Great writing in great stories can draw the reader into another’s walk, another’s way. It’s the beginning of human understanding and moral development, qualities sorely needed in today’s world. Levine’s book is an educator’s compelling testimony to that enduring truth.
--Deval L. Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts 2007-2015 (BA, Harvard, English and American Literature)
Janet Levine’s thoughtful and creative approach to the act of reading is greatly important. For a reader who fought censorship most of her life, this book showed me how the freedom to read is an essential link to personal growth and our ability to be pro-active and make a better world.
--Barbara M. Jones, Ph.D. Retired, Director of the Office for Intellectual Freedom, American Library Association; Executive Director, Freedom to Read Foundation
As a systems convener of learning communities for over 40 years, I find Levine’s book engages inspiring readings that offer effective catalysts for change in mind structure. This book reflects her life’s work as an educator.
—Milton D. Cox, Founder and Editor-in-Chief Emeritus, The Journal on Excellence in College Teaching
An inspiring demonstration of how great literature can change our minds, and our lives.
—Tom Harper, prize-winning author of The Orpheus Descent
About the Author
Janet Levine was born in Johannesburg, South Africa and has lived in the US since 1984. Her first work Inside Apartheid (Contemporary Books, 1988) earned national attention in the US from The New York Times, The New York Review of Books, NPR’s Fresh Air, all major TV networks at the time, and many other major national media outlets.
Levine is an author, educator, and non-profit entrepreneur. In addition to Reading Matters and Inside Apartheid, she is the author of two other acclaimed works of non-fiction: Know Your Parenting Personality (Wiley 2004) and The Enneagram Intelligences (Greenwood Publishing Group 1999) nominated for the 2002 Grawemeyer Education Award. Her books are translated into several languages.
Her upcoming novel is Liv’s Ghosts, a Spring 2023 title that will also be published by Armin Lear Press.
About Armin Lear Press
Armin Lear was founded with the purpose of publishing books connecting people with ideas that make our lives richer, more fulfilling, and happier. Its founders have 29 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, CO with a production office in Arlington, VA and a design team near Boston, MA. Armin Lear is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association and distributes its books worldwide in English through Ingram.
TITLE Reading Matters
SUBTITLE How Literature Influences Life
AUTHOR Janet Levine
ISBN 978-1-956450-20-0 (HC)
978-1-956450-14-9 (PB)
978-1-956450-15-6 (eBook)
PRICE $24.95; $18.95; $9.99
PUB DATE July 20, 2022
