COUNT JUNKULA CELEBRATES THREE YEARS IN BUSINESS IN NORTH CAROLINA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Count Junkula, North Carolina’s professional junk removal service, is proud to be celebrating three years in business as of July 15, 2022. Offering comprehensive junk removal services in Raleigh, Charlotte, and the surrounding areas, Count Junkula is committed to providing the best service possible.
Founded in 2019, Count Junkula was created with the goal of providing an affordable and convenient solution for those in need of junk removal services. Whether it’s for a home or business, the team at Count Junkula is equipped to handle any size job. In addition to junk removal, they also offer recycling and donation services to ensure that as much material as possible is diverted from landfills.
“The idea for Count Junkula was born on the way back from a surf trip, when [co-founder] Chad Emerick and I were kicking names around,” says Count Junkula owner and founder, Jason Tudor. “We wanted to start a junk removal business for about a year before actually deciding to do it and settling on a name and a brand. We are proud of building a brand that gives laughter and joy to everyone we interact with.”
Tudor says his team takes pride in the brand’s story and how it connects with people of all ages, despite some early nay-sayers that didn’t see the vision for a vampire-themed junk removal company. The idea for Count Junkula has grown and evolved from the name of a friendly vampire to an entire story of how the Count is collecting and reusing people’s junk to build his castle.
In order to build that castle, the Count Junkula team performs junk removal and cleanouts of all kinds, from house and garage cleanouts to junk hauling for businesses and commercial properties. They have been offering full service junk removal services for three years and have no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The team continues to expand and seek new staff members as well as new customers who want to get rid of the extra junk on their property.
“We are incredibly proud of the brand and the amazing people that work for our company,” Tudor says. “We Vant to Take Your Junk!”
About Count Junkula
Count Junkula is the #1 vampire-themed junk removal service on the planet. We are a locally-owned and family-operated junk removal business that specializes in residential and commercial junk removals, cleanouts, and dumpster rentals. With two locations, one in Raleigh, and one in Charlotte, we’ve helped hundreds of property owners with our competitive rates and professional junk haulers. For more information, visit www.countjunkula.com, call (877)
348-2586 or email jason@countjunkula.com.
Jason Tudor
Founded in 2019, Count Junkula was created with the goal of providing an affordable and convenient solution for those in need of junk removal services. Whether it’s for a home or business, the team at Count Junkula is equipped to handle any size job. In addition to junk removal, they also offer recycling and donation services to ensure that as much material as possible is diverted from landfills.
“The idea for Count Junkula was born on the way back from a surf trip, when [co-founder] Chad Emerick and I were kicking names around,” says Count Junkula owner and founder, Jason Tudor. “We wanted to start a junk removal business for about a year before actually deciding to do it and settling on a name and a brand. We are proud of building a brand that gives laughter and joy to everyone we interact with.”
Tudor says his team takes pride in the brand’s story and how it connects with people of all ages, despite some early nay-sayers that didn’t see the vision for a vampire-themed junk removal company. The idea for Count Junkula has grown and evolved from the name of a friendly vampire to an entire story of how the Count is collecting and reusing people’s junk to build his castle.
In order to build that castle, the Count Junkula team performs junk removal and cleanouts of all kinds, from house and garage cleanouts to junk hauling for businesses and commercial properties. They have been offering full service junk removal services for three years and have no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The team continues to expand and seek new staff members as well as new customers who want to get rid of the extra junk on their property.
“We are incredibly proud of the brand and the amazing people that work for our company,” Tudor says. “We Vant to Take Your Junk!”
About Count Junkula
Count Junkula is the #1 vampire-themed junk removal service on the planet. We are a locally-owned and family-operated junk removal business that specializes in residential and commercial junk removals, cleanouts, and dumpster rentals. With two locations, one in Raleigh, and one in Charlotte, we’ve helped hundreds of property owners with our competitive rates and professional junk haulers. For more information, visit www.countjunkula.com, call (877)
348-2586 or email jason@countjunkula.com.
Jason Tudor
Count Junkula
email us here