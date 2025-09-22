Cartylabs’ Carty App Awarded “Built for Shopify” Badge, Boosting Its Position in Upsells and Conversions

Merchants don’t want complicated add-ons; they want solutions that run seamlessly in the background and deliver clear, measurable results.” — Rita, Head of Growth and Founder at Cartylabs

ATLANTA, AL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cartylabs announced that its flagship Shopify app, Carty: Cart Upsell Cart Drawer , has officially earned the “Built for Shopify” badge — Shopify’s highest standard for speed, security, and user experience. This recognition places Cartylabs among a select group of apps that merchants can trust to be fast, reliable, and merchant-focused.For Cartylabs, the badge is more than a milestone — it’s validation of years of product development aimed at making upselling seamless and effective for Shopify and Shopify Plus merchants.“This badge proves that Carty is not just an app, but a growth partner for merchants. It tells our customers — and potential investors — that we’re on the right path.”Why Merchants and Shopify Plus Brands Choose CartylabsIn a crowded app marketplace, Cartylabs transforms the cart experience from a passive holding zone into a high-converting sales engine ● Drive Bigger Orders: Smart, targeted upsells and automatic free-gift offers encourage shoppers to add just one more item, boosting average order value.● Friction-Free Experience: A sleek, mobile-ready cart drawer and sticky Add-to-Cart button keep shoppers moving without adding extra steps.● Boost Conversions: Countdown timers, cart reminders, and abandonment recovery features help capture sales that might otherwise be lost.● Global-Ready: Multi-language support and market-specific shipping rules make international scaling seamless.● Brand-Matched Design: Merchants can fully customize the look and feel to match their store’s style, with advanced customization options available.● Hands-On Support: Cartylabs is known for its fast, helpful, and merchant-first support team.A Signal for Investors and Growth PartnersEarning the Built for Shopify badge also signals to investors and partners that Cartylabs has a scalable, high-quality product trusted by hundreds of merchants worldwide. The badge not only validates the technical excellence of Carty but also highlights its potential to expand in Shopify’s growing ecosystem.Real Results from Real StoresCartylabs maintains a perfect 5-star rating on the Shopify App Store, with merchants reporting measurable improvements:● “Our conversion rate improved by 20%.”● “Support is not only quick but genuinely helpful.”● “Customers love the free gift feature — and it’s automatic.”AvailabilityCarty: Cart Upsell Cart Drawer is available now on the Shopify App Store. Merchants can launch with default settings in minutes and unlock more advanced features as their business grows.About CartylabsBased in Atlanta, Cartylabs builds carts and checkout apps designed to grow revenue while keeping shopping experiences smooth and simple. From upsells and cross-sells to cart optimization, Cartylabs combines practical tools with real human support — empowering Shopify entrepreneurs and Shopify Plus brands alike to scale with confidence.

