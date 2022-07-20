Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,565 in the last 365 days.

Sweet Loren’s, Inc Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert On Undeclared Gluten in Product

Sweet Loren’s of New York, NY is voluntarily recalling a single lot code of Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough 12oz, because it may contain traces of gluten in product labeled as gluten free. Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough 12oz was distributed in FL, LA, MA, NY, NJ, SC, NC, OR, UT, IL, TX, GA, CA, CO, WA, IN, PA, MD, DC, TN, AL, MI, OH, DC, KY, AR, AK through retail grocery stores.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/sweet-lorens-inc-issues-voluntary-allergy-alert-undeclared-gluten-product

You just read:

Sweet Loren’s, Inc Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert On Undeclared Gluten in Product

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.