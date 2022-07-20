Sweet Loren’s, Inc Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert On Undeclared Gluten in Product

Sweet Loren’s of New York, NY is voluntarily recalling a single lot code of Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough 12oz, because it may contain traces of gluten in product labeled as gluten free. Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough 12oz was distributed in FL, LA, MA, NY, NJ, SC, NC, OR, UT, IL, TX, GA, CA, CO, WA, IN, PA, MD, DC, TN, AL, MI, OH, DC, KY, AR, AK through retail grocery stores.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/sweet-lorens-inc-issues-voluntary-allergy-alert-undeclared-gluten-product