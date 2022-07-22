Nicole Abbott, Founder of Famed Hey Babe Cosmetics, Offers Diverse 'Must Haves' to Renowned Celebrity Oprah Winfrey Team

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Abbott, the renowned founder of Hey Babe Cosmetics, has a deep respectful admiration for the iconic celebrity, Oprah Winfrey. Nicole believes she has a few looks that the esteemed mogul will approve.

"We pride ourselves on our diverse selection of products suitable for all skin types. We love layering our lips with lip liner, lipstick, lip lacquers, and lip-gloss. Our star products include our Sweet Cheeks Cream blush trios. They are highly pigmented with lots of hydration, perfect for your eyes, cheeks, and lips. The four shades are Cherry on Top, Peachy Keen, Pink Lemonade, and Creamsicle. As well, we are certain that Oprah would love our everlasting Black Caviar Gel Eye Pencil." states Abbott.

Nicole has put together specific makeup looks that she believes will look stunning on Oprah. The looks feature best sellers Nudish, Ruby Ruby, and Girl Power lipsticks, Oprah-appropriate lip lacquers, lip glosses, lip liners, and cream blush.

"I feel that Maddie Babe Lip gloss and HerStory Lip gloss will be very flattering on Oprah," explains Abbott.

Below are the descriptions of Nicole's makeup options for Oprah's look.

HerStory Lip Gloss – was launched in honor of Award-Winning Journalist, Editor, and Author, Tina Brown. "Tina loves the lip-gloss," says Abbott.

Maddie Babe Lip Gloss – is named after Nicole's daughter, Madison. Risa Babe Lip Gloss is named after her best friend, Risa.

Girl Power Lipstick – is the name of the first lipstick Nicole created to jump-start the Hey Babe Cosmetics line.

Nicole Abbott

Nicole was born and raised in Toronto, Canada. She grew up in a house full of women and has been surrounded by beauty her entire life. Her experience as a professional makeup artist has led her to follow her dreams. She has always had a passion for the beauty and cosmetics industry. Mother of two wonderful children, twice widowed, and exceptionally brave. She lives by her motto: Life is not a dress rehearsal. Embrace new challenges.

Nicole has fulfilled her dreams of creating her own makeup line. Hey Babe Cosmetics is an exclusive line of makeup developed and manufactured in Toronto, Canada. The company believes that showing the world your natural beauty is at your fingertips. Their formula is to keep it simple and occasionally add a pop of glam!

Every sale of Hey Babe Cosmetics is making a difference. With this in mind, two charities in the memory of Abbott's late husbands were created. The Charles Krowitz Burketts Lymphoma Foundation at Princess Margaret hospital & The Allen David Abbott Scar Wars Fellowship Fund at St. Michaels Hospital to combat kidney disease.