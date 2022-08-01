Biotech Company, Radiolife Launches Reg CF Funding Campaign on Wefunder
The startup develops disruptive technology based on RF signature & AI modeling and is running its crowdfunding campaign, accepting pledges as low as $100.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiolife, a disruptive diagnostic technology startup that uses RF & AI modeling for fast, accurate, and accessible results, today announced it launched its Regulation CF funding campaign on Wefunder platform - https://wefunder.com/radiolife, to bring its technology to the market and expand globally.
The startup developed an investigational medical device, called Cube Scan, a light and portable device that has the potential to detect different types of pathogens, viruses, bacteria, and also cancer cells quickly (under 20 seconds) and does not require the use of reagents.
"The challenges of recent years have shown us that health logistics have to improve a lot. The countries' economies contracted and supply chains were broken. There are many opportunities and I believe that the solution proposed by Radiolife, with patented technology and distributed infrastructure, is the best choice", said Daniel Errichelli Celento, an early investor.
The biotech company was selected as one of 1,000+ applicants to Newchip’s competitive accelerator program and received its patent grant on June, 28th, 2022 from the USPTO. The patented technology US is based on radiofrequency pattern signatures combined with artificial intelligence modeling.
The startup has recently received regulatory approval for Covid-19 detection on nasal swabs in Chile.
"With our newly patented technology, we will be able to make mass testing solutions accessible and widely available. We are building the fire alarm for pandemics.", affirmed Sergio Schirmer Almenara Ribeiro, the founder, and CEO of Radiolife.
The global in vitro diagnostics market size is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2030.
Radiolife encourages all interested investors to visit https://wefunder.com/radiolife, which contains important information and disclosures, including financial statements and risk factors.
