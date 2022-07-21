New Single - Dancefloor - GIN ft. DJ Chase SA

Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GIN's new song “Dancefloor” is a high energy Amapiano beat that keeps club goers on the Dancefloor. Dancefloor was shot in Rome, Italy over the course of 3 days. Directed by American-Italian Daniele Ricci from Hedgie Films highlighting the best features Rome has to offer. Every location that GIN is in throughout the video represents the Dancefloor and reminds viewers and listeners to have fun.

Gin's new album Birds of a Feather is mixture of Hip-hop with Amapiano and Afrohouse. Birds of a Feather provides uplifting lyrics over dance infused beats. Birds of a Feather represents a musical journey of a Los Angeles based artist, GIN who travels to South Africa to create new music.

GIN was born and raised in Los Angeles, California and has built a growing international fanbase in Africa as well as the United Arab Emirates. This is her third full album project.

Birds of a Feather is Now Available for Purchase and All streaming platforms.

