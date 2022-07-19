Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents to Participate in Discover Summer and Take Advantage of the DC Public Library’s Museum Days

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging families to take advantage of the DC Public Library’s (DCPL) Discover Summer program, which includes free museum days and other opportunities to learn at home and in the community.

“In DC, we are surrounded by opportunities to learn – and we want people of all ages, but especially our young people, to take advantage of those opportunities,” said Mayor Bowser. “On top of all the free museums we have in DC, the library is also free. The Discover Summer program combines the resources of our library with the many learning opportunities in our community, and it’s a fun way to keep kids engaged and learning through these final weeks of summer break.”

The Discover Summer program promotes reading and exploration of DC using activities involving different literacy forms. Daily reading and learning is critically important to prevent the “summer slide,” particularly for our youngest learners. Discover Summer provides fun, enriching programs and prizes that encourage students to read and engage in meaningful academic activities. Through August 31, participants are asked to complete at least four activities a month. Since Discover Summer’s launch in late May, more than 1,200 adults and 2,200 kids have signed up. In addition, more than 3,100 activities have been logged.

“Discover Summer creates opportunities for learning in libraries, at home and throughout the District,” said Richard Reyes-Gavilan, Executive Director at the DC Public Library. “Partnerships with the Phillips Collection, the Kreeger Museum, and the Spy Museum remove barriers for cardholders who want to experience more of DC's abundant museum offerings. In addition, when children engage in learning activities with parents and trusted adults like these visits, they are more likely to make lifelong learning a habit.”

The schedule for Discover Summer Museum Days is:

July 19 | The Spy Museum will offer cardholders special activities and giveaways in its event space.

July 23 | The Kreeger Museum will offer free admission to DC Public Library card holders during scheduled hours.

August 13 | The Phillips Collection will offer free admission to DC Public Library card holders during scheduled hours.

Following the museum days, DCPL locations will offer books and other content for people to learn more about what they saw and experienced during their visit.

While reading 20 minutes a day over the summer remains one of the best ways to help students remember more of what they learned during the school year, Discover Summer isn’t limited to children. Adults play a critical role by modeling reading for pleasure as an activity. By bringing families to museums, engaging in other learning activities and modeling reading for pleasure to children, adults can enter a raffle for gift card prizes that include a free pizza with a $25 &pizza gift card; a $30 gift card to Loyalty bookstore; or a $50 gift card to Busboys and Poets. Like the Discover Summer program for children and teens, any reading counts.

To learn more about Discover Summer and the visiting times at the participating libraries, visit your neighborhood library or dclibrary.org/discoversummer.

