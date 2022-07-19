Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces July/August Auction Lineup of over $135 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

1005 Main Street | Completely unobstructed ocean views and a private beach 222 Cleft Road | Rockefeller-Owned Legacy Estate 2957 Country Road 103 | Hawk Ridge Ranch | 277ac Homestead with Water Rights 850 Sanitarium Road | Karinya: Sustainable 40+ Acre Estate 32-1056 Old Mamalahoa Highway | 9+ Acre Estate on the Big Island, Hawaii

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions has released its July/August lineup of over $135 million of luxury properties spanning the globe—the majority offered at No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Offerings include Karinya Napa Valley, a 40-plus acre estate between Napa Valley and the Mayacama Mountains; a Martha’s Vineyard home with a private beach and clear ocean views; a turnkey private residence near San Francisco with breathtaking views of the valley and Mount Diablo, a Hawaiian estate perched above two waterfalls frequented by celebrities and reality TV shows; a 277-acre Colorado ranch with water rights; and an immaculate Tudor manor once owned by the Rockefellers, located just one hour from Manhattan on Long Island’s Gold Coast.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, CASothebys.com.

Featured Properties Include:

1005 Main Street | Martha's Vineyard, MA

Bid Now-22 July

Incredible ocean views await at 1005 Main Street, where an ocean-front nine-bedroom estate with a private beach beckons from Martha’s Vineyard. Previously listed for $8.5 million, with a reserve of $7 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder in cooperation with listing agent Ryan Knoechelman of ROVI Homes.

At the northernmost tip of Martha’s Vineyard sits an estate with 270-degree unobstructed ocean views. This estate was the former home of the Singer family from the Singer Sewing Company. The estate is a 5,050 square feet of traditional beach cottage charm and countless windows, most framing the Atlantic beyond. Its unique character presents the perfect venue for entertaining both indoors and out. A painted deck, positioned between the house itself and the 400 feet of private beach below, gives the luxury of total privacy with a maximized oceanfront view. Verdant landscaping extends the entire 0.83-acre parcel. Start each morning in the bright kitchen, by the island or in the breakfast nook. Wander the length of the beach below. Enjoy an alfresco lunch in the outdoor dining area with its unbeatable views, especially at sunset. If you wish to venture off of the property, Vineyard Haven’s village is just an easy walk away with its many shops and restaurants.

Laurel Hill, 222 Cleft Road | Mill Neck, Gold Coast, NY

Bid Now–28 July

Resplendent in history and Tudor architecture, Laurel Hill boasts the rarest of provenances on Long Island’s exclusive Gold Coast. Previously owned by beloved philanthropist Abby Rockefeller Mauzé, granddaughter of oil magnate John D. Rockefeller, the property is listed for $14.995 million and will sell with reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Kathleen Coumou of Gold Coast Luxury Real Estate Advisors.

“Laurel Hill is a remarkable estate that is built on incredible history and stunning lush land. I am looking forward to helping my client pass this property along to a new owner to make their own historical mark on the estate. We chose to partner with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions given their unparalleled reach and exposure,” stated Coumou.

Upon her purchase of historic Laurel Hill, Ms. Rockefeller Mauzé transformed the compound under her meticulous care to procure ten separate lots into an incomparable sanctuary, complete with two miles of walking trails and an abundance of gardens.. The estate’s lengthy pedigree dates back to 1928, with its sprawling main house built for the Pratt family in 1930. The main house, a true Tudor manor, has stood the test of time with its brick facade commanding notice at the end of a winding drive and cobblestone motor court. The interior is every bit as breathtaking, with French doors that lead to a reception vestibule to greet visitors and guests. From the spacious foyer with stately curved staircase to the second level, to the first-floor library, paneled in mahogany with custom cabinetry and easy access to the grounds and patios just beyond. Explore spaces designed for entertaining and every-day living of an era past, with all the luxury expected of a true Gilded Age treasure—all just one hour from Manhattan with endless hilltop views of Oyster Bay.

Hawk Ridge Ranch | Near Aspen, CO

Bid 22–28 July

Set amidst the sprawling pastoral Colorado countryside on an astounding 277 acres, Hawk Ridge Ranch will auction in cooperation with top listing agent Steven Shane of Compass Colorado. Listed for $21.5 million, the property will sell Without Reserve to the highest bidder.

Three separate residences combine to create a dream frontier destination. The Northern residence is filled with remarkable details around each turn, all while providing every accoutrement necessary for formal or informal indoor and outdoor entertaining. Recently updated, the Southern residences offer gorgeous mountain contemporary design. With no shortage in acreage, a long-time aspiration of property buyers throughout America's storied history, this rare homestead also conveys senior water rights. Find a different postcard-perfect vista at every turn: the rugged peaks of majestic Mt. Sopris soar skywards along the horizon, while the estate itself rolls between hills and sweeping valleys. Enjoy the natural habitat complete with endless Colorado wildlife and an indigenous landscape of pastures, wildflowers, and sensational sunsets, and come winter, explore the landscape on snowshoes, snowmobiles, or cross-country skis.

“It is a bittersweet moment to be passing along our long-time, family-held estate, but it has been a privilege for me and my family to develop such fond memories here over the years,“ stated seller, Malisa Minetree. “Hawk Ridge Ranch not only offers endless adventure, it presents unmatched, life-changing opportunities to invest in an estate that stands the test of time”.

Nestled in perfect privacy, Hawk Ridge Ranch sits only 30 minutes from bustling Aspen. Four seasons of luxury and outdoor adventure await, with ski areas to delight downhill or cross-country skiers of any skill level. Ski Vail one day and Snowmass the next. Take in some of the most spectacular hiking, biking, and sightseeing in North America. Five-star food and wine, shopping, cultural festivals, music, and nightlife are everyday luxuries. Enjoy the more exceptional things in life surrounded by the blue skies and fresh air of this incredible mountain paradise.

Karinya | Napa Valley, CA

Bid 26–30 July

Mother nature is calling at 850 Sanitarium Road, a modern, self-sufficient, luxury property on over 40 acres of land. Karinya, translated from aboriginal Australian culture, means “peaceful home”, which is more than fitting for this modern recluse. Currently listed for $19.9 million, with a reserve of $10 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder, in cooperation with Cyd Greer of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.

Tucked atop a promontory between Napa Valley’s verdant floor and the soaring heights of the Mayacamas Mountains, this modern estate was designed to elevate the panoramic vistas stretching in every direction. "Karinya Napa Valley is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will absolutely benefit from the world-class marketing and global exposure provided by Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.” states Cyd Greer, listing agent. This one-in-a-lifetime property is constructed of glass, steel beams, and hand-hewn Bianco Avorio limestone, the estate features a unique “disappearing gate” at the end of the circular motor court, with a courtyard beyond. Outdoors, a granite water feature and million-year-old “earth pearls” promise harmony with nature that is fulfilled in the home’s entry with soaring windows framing Napa Valley below. Deeper within, two living spaces form an ideal venue for luxury entertaining. Modern yet warm, every corner is as breathtaking as the scenery. With 41± acres mixed between woodland and immaculate landscaping, the grounds are as enchanting as the interiors.

The main residence at Karinya boasts three bedrooms, two offices that can be converted into bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bathroom, along with an attached three-car garage. Across the property you can find a private, two-suite guest apartment. This separate A-frame residence had two bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a private living space, a wrap-around deck, an attached two-car garage, and a bocce court. This modern masterpiece was constructed with limestone, steel beams, and stucco. Throughout the home you can find Venetian plaster walls, white oak millwork with trim, custom doors and windows, and a harmonious floor plan. Warm and modern design connect the living, dining, cooking, family, and music rooms while preserving two distinct yet harmonious living spaces. The primary suite is situated in its own wing which contains superb views, pool access, his and hers dressing rooms, an outdoor shower, and a gym/yoga room with windows and mirrors. Outside you will find yourself surrounded by a perfect balance of natural woodland and lush landscaping in addition to an infinity-edge pool, an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, and a circular motor court leading to a sprawling courtyard with granite rock water feature. The property also boasts a 2,000-bottle wine library with separate temperature controlled areas for both red and white wine.

Waterfalling Estate | Big Island, HI

Bid 11–15 August

The nine-plus acre estate at 32-1056 Old Mamalahoa Highway known as Waterfalling Estate, will auction in cooperation with top listing agent Carrie Nicholson of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers. Currently listed for $9.95 million, with a $5.95 million reserve the property will sell to the highest bidder.

Waterfalling Estate, last purchased in 2016, is a 7,000-plus-square-foot picturesque escape that has been rented out to several big names, including Justin Bieber and royal families over the years. Notably, Waterfalling Estate was chosen as the filming location for “Love Island” Season 3 and “Ex on the Beach” Season 1 due to its stunning and secluded setting on the Big Island’s northeastern shore.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Waterfalling Estate is the list of unique amenities and offerings that span the nine-plus acre property. Featuring two easy-to-access on-property waterfalls, the property also includes outdoor amenities like a rooftop deck with a barbeque and outdoor dining area, a lighted tennis/basketball court with stadium seating for up to 450 spectators, nine-tee golf course and practice area, aquatic center with 25-meter lap pool, 16ft diving pool with a 7-meter platform, and 3-meter springboard, a two-story waterslide, Hot tub, 25-meter children’s pool, and a changing room with shower, and sauna.

“There's no need to visit a resort when you have all of the best resort amenities wrapped up into one residential property. Plus, don't forget the two natural, private waterfalls,” continued Nicholson.While the home boasts a lengthy list of over-the-top features, it's the location that sets the property apart. Conveniently located 18 miles from Hilo, 35 minutes to Hilo International Airport; 30 miles from Waipi’o Valley Lookout and one hour from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waterfalling Estate is the perfect place for those with a relaxed lifestyle while still giving the opportunity for activities, fine dining, shopping, farmer’s markets, and still more incredible scenery just down the coast.

322 Lark Lane | Near San Francisco, CA

Bid 16–22 August

This stunning 10-acre estate near San Francisco & Silicon Valley boasts unmatched mountain views. 322 Lark Lane is a self-sufficient, private offering featuring a main house, carriage house, and tennis house. The estate is currently listed for $17.75 million and will sell with no reserve to the highest bidders in cooperation with top listing agent Dana Green of Compass.

Live, work, and play in luxury from this mountain-view estate in California’s Alamo. Custom fittings and finishes throughout create a sumptuous experience, from Venetian plaster and gold, custom stone flooring, and nine fireplaces throughout the estate. The main house invites you into the kitchen or to rest and rejuvenate in the primary suite, where two bathrooms and two dressing rooms promise privacy. Offer the same splendor to any guests via a one-bedroom Tennis House beside the full-sized tennis court, plus the one-bedroom Carriage House above the nine-car secondary garage.

322 Lark Lane offers the perfect balance between grand-scale entertaining spaces and casual living areas. Inside you will find private bedroom suites with spa-like bathrooms, multiple executive office spaces, nine fireplaces, and hardwood floors throughout. The primary suite features a sitting room with an antique French fireplace in Carrera marble from the Plaza Hotel. The primary suite boasts two spa-like ensuite bathrooms and two dressing rooms with ample storage. This sprawling estate tucked securely between two gates also includes a full-sized tennis court, Mediterranean gardens, and a spacious lawn area. This is all available within commuting distance to San Francisco and Silicon Valley.



Additional Properties Include:

The Waterfront Pearl Penthouse | Portland, OR

Bid 14–18 July

Listed for $2.34M. Reserve $1.5M.

GemFalls | Northern Ontario, Canada

Bid Now–27 July

Listed for $4.998M. Reserve $3.99M.

Ragged Island | Ragged Island, Bahamas

Bid 25–29 July

Listed for $14.5M | No Reserve.

14630 West Lenette Lane | Near Spokane, WA

Bid 26–30 July

Listed for $2.95M. No Reserve.

1111 Erie Street | Shreveport, LA

Bid 1-5 August

Listed for $1.785M. No Reserve.

1324 Keezletown Road | Shenandoah Valley, VA

Bid 12–16 August

Listed for $6.995M. No Reserve.

#104-118 Merchants Wharf | Toronto, Canada

Bid 10–18 August

Listed for $2.298M CAD. No Reserve.

Running Y Ranch Resort Estate | Southern Oregon, OR

Bid 17–23 August

Listed for $2.75M. No Reserve.

151 Fort Pitt Boulevard, Unit 1901 | Downtown Pittsburgh, PA

Bid 18–23 August

Listed for $2.49M. No Reserve.

78106 Sisterdale Road | Boerne, TX

Bid 17–24 August

Listed for $4.5M. No Reserve.

20 Bookman Mill Cove | Near Columbia, SC

Bid 19–24 August

Listed for $1.49M. No Reserve.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need. Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate INC (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.