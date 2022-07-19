More B.C. businesses will get in shape with Digital Marketing Bootcamp

CANADA, July 19 - Thousands of B.C. businesses will have the opportunity to hone their online skills with another extension of the popular Digital Marketing Bootcamp program.

“The Digital Marketing Bootcamp has been a huge success and is one of the ways we continue to support businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “Through this program and our StrongerBC Economic Plan, B.C. business owners are empowered with knowledge, tools and skills that will help them pivot their businesses to match the needs of the changing digital world.”

The Province has provided Alacrity Canada with an additional $1.5 million to run the program and support more than 2,000 B.C. businesses and their employees to acquire the digital marketing skills they need to shift through economic recovery and beyond. In total, the Province has provided $6 million to the online program.

“On behalf of the entire Alacrity community, I'd like to thank the Province of British Columbia for their continued support of the Alacrity Digital Marketing Bootcamp,” said Richard Egli, CEO, Alacrity Canada. “Our team is pleased to help B.C.-based businesses strengthen their digital marketing skills and, in turn, increase their revenues. We can't wait to train a further 2,040 students over the next year and support them in building strong and resilient businesses across B.C.”

Launched in late 2019 and extended in the summer of 2021, the Digital Marketing Bootcamp program has helped more than 6,000 participants get their business online, adapt to changing business models, respond to changing customer demands and spur business growth.

The Digital Marketing Bootcamp has benefited all kinds of small businesses, such as hobby shops, restaurants and content creators. For example, after taking the course, Sharaz Kassam of Shamin Jewellery, which operates three stores in Metro Vancouver, noticed an increase in online sales within 30 days of completing the bootcamp.

“Taking the Digital Marketing Bootcamp helped me pivot my business to take advantage of growing online interest,” said Kassam. “I am now using my new skills to fine-tune my website and social media presence, and sales have continued to rise. As a small business owner, I found the bootcamp very helpful.”

As part of the program, 30% of the participant seats are reserved for people from rural communities (outside the Capital Regional District and Lower Mainland) or people who identify as Indigenous, Black or people of colour (IBPOC).

In addition to extending the Digital Marketing Bootcamp, the Province has begun the next steps in developing the Small Business Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan, which aims to support under-represented entrepreneurs in British Columbia.

Consultation with the business community, specifically with representatives of IBPOC, women, persons with disabilities, 2SLGBTQ+, newcomers and youth entrepreneurs, is underway to discuss further actions to reduce barriers and provide comprehensive support.

The Small Business Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan plays a crucial role in the StrongerBC Economic Plan. The action plan supports inclusive, sustainable growth and helps ensure that small business owners have access to support and training to be successful and grow their businesses.

The StrongerBC Economic Plan builds on B.C.’s strong economic recovery and works to address two long-standing challenges – inequality and climate change – by closing the skills gap, building resilient communities, and helping businesses and people transition to clean-energy solutions.

“The digital marketing skills I attained through the Digital Marketing Bootcamp have allowed me to have more creativity and freedom in designing and implementing our marketing strategies. The knowledge and skills open up an entire world of possibilities for not only our business, but also others who are looking to establish and grow.”

“One of my many roles in my business is marketing and running the Shopify website for Thrive Naturals. I apply what I learned in the Digital Marketing Bootcamp when I am developing content, thinking about new products to sell online, analyzing our competitors, making changes to the website, and developing and creating advertising and email campaigns. The Digital Marketing Bootcamp benefits our business on a daily basis and has filled a skill-set gap to help prepare my business for the future.”

The Digital Marketing Bootcamp is led by industry leaders, with instruction being offered through a mix of material and includes live virtual classroom sessions and mentoring. A self-directed online option is also available.

The Digital Marketing Bootcamp is open to small and medium-sized business with one to 149 employees.

To be eligible, a business must be B.C.-based and registered to do business in B.C.

There are more small businesses per capita in B.C. than anywhere else in Canada.

Approximately 98% of B.C. businesses are small businesses and they employ more than one million British Columbians, account for 36% of B.C.’s exports and 34% of B.C.’s gross domestic product.

Learn more about Alacrity’s Digital Marketing Bootcamp: https://www.alacritycanada.com/online-digital-marketing-bootcamp/

Learn more about the StrongerBC Economic Plan: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/plan