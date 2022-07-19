Foundry Langley opens its doors to young people

CANADA, July 19 - Young people in Langley and surrounding areas will have access to new health, wellness and substance-use services, thanks to the opening of Foundry Langley, where they can get the supports they need.

Foundry Langley provides people between the ages of 12 and 24, along with their families, free and confidential age-friendly and supportive health, wellness and substance-use services to fit their unique needs.

“Young people have been dealing with immense pressures and health challenges, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, the toxic drug crisis and climate emergencies,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Foundry Langley will be a beacon for young people where they will get the help they need, when they need it, right in their own community.”

Foundry Langley is the 13th Foundry centre to open in British Columbia and is operated by Encompass Support Services Society. Located at 20616 Eastleigh Cres., the centre provides mental-health and substance-use services to young people, as well as primary and sexual health care, youth and family peer support, and social services.

“As the 13th centre to open in BC, we’re so excited to welcome Langley to our growing network of Foundry centres,” said Dr. Steve Mathias, executive director, Foundry. “Opening Foundry Langley will ensure young people and families are able to access mental-health and wellness support wherever they are at. We’re so grateful to our community and government partners for making this possible.”

The Province is providing annual funding toward operations and services at Foundry Langley and provided one-time funding of $800,000 toward the establishment of the centre. Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation has committed $2.1 million in funding to renovate and establish the centre and are over 90% to their fundraising goal, thanks to the support from donors and community champions.

In addition to the Foundry Langley centre, there are 12 centres open around the province, including Vancouver-Granville, North Shore (North Vancouver), Campbell River, Ridge Meadows, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Prince George, Victoria, Penticton, Richmond, Terrace and Comox Valley.

An additional seven new Foundry centres are in development in Burns Lake, East Kootenay (Cranbrook), Port Hardy, Sea to Sky (Squamish), Surrey and Cariboo-Chilcotin (Williams Lake) and Fort St. John, and two more centres will be announced in the coming months. In addition, Foundry virtual services can be accessed from anywhere in the province through the Foundry BC app, website or by phone.

Enhancing supports for youth living with mental-health and substance-use needs is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s roadmap for building the comprehensive system of mental-health and addictions care that British Columbians deserve.

Quotes:

Christine McCracken, executive director of programs, and Loren Roberts, executive director of operations, Encompass Support Services Society –

“We are beyond excited to open the doors of Foundry Langley, a place where youth will feel they aren’t alone. Youth and their families will be able to access free and confidential services to meet their wellness needs, whether for mental or physical health, substance use, peer support, life skills or social supports. Foundry Langley is a space where the Langley community as a whole has come together to make this centre a reality and for that we are grateful.”

Avery Myles, member of Foundry Langley’s youth advisory committee –

“More accessibility to Foundry will mean so much for the well-being of my peers throughout the Lower Mainland. Foundry Langley will create a sense of safety for myself and many others, a safety that will nourish our capabilities for learning and building relationships within our community, strengthening diversity and personal independence at the same time.”

Andrew Mercier, MLA Langley –

“The opening of Foundry Langley is huge for our community. This means young people can reach out and get quick access to the mental-health, wellness and substance-use supports they need and deserve.”

Megan Dykeman, MLA Langley East –

“Youth in Langley and surrounding areas deserve appropriate mental-health and substance-use supports. Now, they can walk into Foundry Langley, where they will be met with friendly and helpful staff, who will help them get the support they need to thrive.”

