Expect lane restrictions as ADOT completes I-40 paving project in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF – As the Arizona Department of Transportation makes a final push to complete a pavement project on I-40 between I-17 and Walnut Canyon Road in Flagstaff, drivers should expect alternating lane restrictions and delays while traveling through the area.

Beginning Thursday, July 21, there will be alternating lane restrictions on I-40 throughout the 10-mile project area during daytime hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers should expect delays of 30 minutes or more.

The lane restriction configurations will change over the next few weeks as crews complete paving along I-40. The lane restrictions are expected to last through mid- August.

The paving project, which began in the spring of 2021, will create a smoother ride for drivers and fix years of winter weather damage to the road surface. In addition to replacing the pavement, work also includes making repairs to bridge decks along the 10-mile stretch and repairing guardrail as needed.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/I40WalnutCanyonRd.