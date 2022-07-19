MDC Hosts Free River Exploration Event on the Maries River Aug. 5

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Naturalists from the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City invite residents of all ages to participate in a river exploration event on Friday, Aug.5 from 4-7:30 p.m.

Participants will meet MDC staff at the Dr. Bernard Burns Access to explore the Maries River. Exploration equipment will be provided, and no registration is necessary. While the exploration efforts will not have a particular focus, participants are welcome to inspect natural wildlife such as insects, mussels, and frogs during this time. This event will also allow participants to cool off in the water from that hot Missouri sun while snorkeling and swimming.

The Maries River runs through several counties in Central Missouri and sports many access points. Dr. Bernard Burns Access, managed by MDC, provides access for canoes and small carry-in boats. The area also is home to two fields of native grass, woodland, and river front forest.

To visit Dr. Bernard Burns Access from Westphalia, take Highway 63 north, then County Road 609 east to the area.

Find more information about this event at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Se.

Runge Conservation Nature Center is located on Hwy 179 in Jefferson City, approximately a half-mile north of Hwy 50. Building hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Thursday. The building is closed on Sunday and Monday. The outdoor trails are open from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily. For more information on this or other programs at Runge, call 573-526-5544, or visit mdc.mo.gov/runge.