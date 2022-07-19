American-made GT Radial Tire Wins Again in Formula DRIFT
Kazuya Taguchi won Formula DRIFT in St. Louis, making it two straight for GT Radial.ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GT Radial driver Kazuya Taguchi recorded a number of firsts at the St. Louis Formula DRIFT competition on July 15-16. He qualified in first place and backed that up his first-ever podium finish in Formula DRIFT at Round 5. Best of all, he was atop the podium – he won!
GT Radial has been on quite a roll in the internationally recognized drifting series. Two wins in a row! Round 4 of the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship in New Jersey on June 11 saw a pair of firsts – the first-ever win for GT Radial driver Travis Reeder and the first win this season for GT Radial after two earlier podium finishes. Reeder’s win at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park in Englishtown, NJ, follows the two podium finishes by GT Radial driver and three-time Formula DRIFT champion Chris Forsberg in Orlando and Atlanta.
“St. Louis Formula DRIFT turned out to be one of the most exciting drifting competitions ever,” said GT Radial Motorsports Manager Mike Meeiem. “Judges, drivers and fans alike were all in agreement that Kazuya deserved his first-place win. He was, by far, the most consistent driver all weekend, besting #1 contender Matt Field and #3 placer Ryan Tuerck for his first-ever Formula DRIFT win.”
Seven drivers are competing on GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS tires for the eight rounds of the 2022 Formula DRIFT season. The GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS competition tire was developed and is being manufactured at the company's passenger/light truck tire plant in Richburg, SC.
The GT Radial Champiro SX2 RS is an ultra-high-performance tire also sold for street use. The two tire attributes most favored by Formula DRIFT drivers are predictable traction and durability, and the Champiro SX2 RS is getting rave reviews on both counts.
