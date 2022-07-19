Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,547 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 7.19.22

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 1394 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – General acute care hospitals: suicide screening.
  • AB 1619 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) –  Elections: voter registration and signature comparison.
  • AB 1625 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) –  Trustees of the California State University: student members.
  • AB 1641 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) –  Sexually violent predators.
  • AB 1653 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Property crimes: regional property crimes task force.
  • AB 1661 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) –  Human trafficking: notice.
  • AB 1732 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Emergency services: hit-and-run incidents: Yellow Alert.
  • AB 1787 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) –  Pesticide testing.
  • AB 1805 by Assemblymember Steven Choi (R-Irvine) – Unemployment: online information: Federal Unemployment Tax Act tax credit.
  • AB 1833 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – San Diego Metropolitan Transit Development Board: North County Transit District: consolidated agency: public contracting.
  • AB 1852 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Health facilities: automated drug delivery systems.
  • AB 1854 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas) – Unemployment insurance: work sharing plans.
  • AB 1876 by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Substitute teachers: emergency career substitute teaching permit: employment verification.
  • AB 1923 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) – Partnership academies: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
  • AB 1968 by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Public postsecondary education: uniform informational guidance for sexual assault survivors.
  • AB 2028 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) –  Pupil instruction: bicycle and scooter safety instruction.
  • AB 2101 by Assemblymember Heath Flora (R-Ripon) –  California Carbon Sequestration and Climate Resiliency Project Registry: whole orchard recycling projects.
  • AB 2127 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Health care coverage: dependent adults.
  • AB 2129 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) –  Employment Development Department: recession plan.
  • AB 2148 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Workers’ compensation: disability payments.
  • AB 2173 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – Public contracts: payment.
  • AB 2244 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Religious institution affiliated housing: place of worship.
  • AB 2272 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Postsecondary education: California Educational Facilities Authority.
  • AB 2324 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Oath of office: health officers.
  • AB 2330 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Total loss salvage and nonrepairable vehicles.
  • AB 2332 by the Committee on Banking and Finance – State funds: investments.
  • AB 2367 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Regional transportation plans: implementation authority: San Diego Association of Governments.
  • AB 2536 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Development fees: impact fee nexus studies: connection fees and capacity charges.
  • AB 2890 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) –  Property and business improvement districts.
  • AB 2963 by the Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs – Veterans: California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery Advisory Committee.
  • AB 2966 by the Committee on Natural Resources – Conservation easements: forest lands: California Conservation Corps.
  • SB 370 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Wildlife: Big Game Management Account: uses.
  • SB 632 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – California Victim Compensation Board: payment of claims.
  • SB 748 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Trespass: private universities.
  • SB 949 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Veterans: California Central Coast State Veterans Cemetery.
  • SB 1011 by the Committee on Governmental Organization  – Alcoholic beverages.
  • SB 1435 by the Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs  – Veteran home use: reporting.

 The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

  • AB 1893 by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) – Teacher credentialing: emergency teaching permits. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 2899 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) –  California Hazardous Substances Act: misbranded and banned hazardous substances: hearing procedure. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

# # #

You just read:

Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 7.19.22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.