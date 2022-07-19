Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 7.19.22

Published: Jul 19, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 1394 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – General acute care hospitals: suicide screening.

AB 1619 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – Elections: voter registration and signature comparison.

AB 1625 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – Trustees of the California State University: student members.

AB 1641 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Sexually violent predators.

AB 1653 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Property crimes: regional property crimes task force.

AB 1661 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) – Human trafficking: notice.

AB 1732 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Emergency services: hit-and-run incidents: Yellow Alert.

AB 1787 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Pesticide testing.

AB 1805 by Assemblymember Steven Choi (R-Irvine) – Unemployment: online information: Federal Unemployment Tax Act tax credit.

AB 1833 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – San Diego Metropolitan Transit Development Board: North County Transit District: consolidated agency: public contracting.

AB 1852 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Health facilities: automated drug delivery systems.

AB 1854 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas) – Unemployment insurance: work sharing plans.

AB 1876 by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Substitute teachers: emergency career substitute teaching permit: employment verification.

AB 1923 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) – Partnership academies: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

AB 1968 by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Public postsecondary education: uniform informational guidance for sexual assault survivors.

AB 2028 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) – Pupil instruction: bicycle and scooter safety instruction.

AB 2101 by Assemblymember Heath Flora (R-Ripon) – California Carbon Sequestration and Climate Resiliency Project Registry: whole orchard recycling projects.

AB 2127 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Health care coverage: dependent adults.

AB 2129 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Employment Development Department: recession plan.

AB 2148 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Workers’ compensation: disability payments.

AB 2173 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) – Public contracts: payment.

AB 2244 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Religious institution affiliated housing: place of worship.

AB 2272 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Postsecondary education: California Educational Facilities Authority.

AB 2324 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Oath of office: health officers.

AB 2330 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Total loss salvage and nonrepairable vehicles.

AB 2332 by the Committee on Banking and Finance – State funds: investments.

AB 2367 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Regional transportation plans: implementation authority: San Diego Association of Governments.

AB 2536 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Development fees: impact fee nexus studies: connection fees and capacity charges.

AB 2890 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Property and business improvement districts.

AB 2963 by the Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs – Veterans: California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery Advisory Committee.

AB 2966 by the Committee on Natural Resources – Conservation easements: forest lands: California Conservation Corps.

SB 370 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Wildlife: Big Game Management Account: uses.

SB 632 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – California Victim Compensation Board: payment of claims.

SB 748 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Trespass: private universities.

SB 949 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Veterans: California Central Coast State Veterans Cemetery.

SB 1011 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – Alcoholic beverages.

SB 1435 by the Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs – Veteran home use: reporting.



The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 1893 by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) – Teacher credentialing: emergency teaching permits. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2899 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – California Hazardous Substances Act: misbranded and banned hazardous substances: hearing procedure. A veto message can be found here.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

