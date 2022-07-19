Memphis Man Charged with Making Threats on Judge, Prosecutor

DAVIDSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit into threats made against a judge and prosecutor in Davidson County has resulted in the arrest of a Memphis man.

On May 6th, at the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney General Glenn Funk, agents began investigating an allegation that an individual contacted the Administrative Office of the Courts and threatened the lives of the judge and prosecutor handling his case. During the course of the investigation, TBI agents, working with the Metro Nashville Police Department, developed information that identified Bobby Terrell Harris (DOB 11/25/1988) as the individual responsible for making the phone call and threats.

Harris was arrested on June 21st in Shelby County on charges unrelated to this matter. On July 14th, Harris was transported to the Davidson County Jail, where he was booked on two counts of Retaliation for Past Action, and is being held on a $56,000 bond.