Human Element, Inc. Welcomes Kim Kowalski and Emily Kania to Leadership Team

ANN ARBOR, MI, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Element, Inc. (HEi), a business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce website integrator, recently welcomed two new employees to its leadership team. Kim Kowalski was hired for the newly created Chief Operating Officer role and Emily Kania joined the team as Director of Marketing. As the company continues to grow, Kowalski and Kania will play key roles in their respective disciplines in contributing to that growth.

With a strong background in finance and accounting, Kowalski will be responsible for helping further develop the services side of Human Element. In her most recent position, Kowalski was VP, Strategic Consulting at real estate software company NWP (now Real Page). Previous roles include Controller and Consultant in regional high-tech and biotechnology companies.

Throughout her career, Kowalski also ran her own technology consulting business and has been working with Human Element in that capacity for the last year. Said Kowalski, “I’m excited to join the Human Element team full time and to help the company become the best e-commerce services agency. With the strength of the current team and my financial and operational experience leading service offerings at other companies, I know together we can achieve the company’s growth goals.” She has a B.S. in Chemistry from University of Michigan and an M.B.A. in Finance from Eastern Michigan University.

Emily Kania joins the company with previous experience marketing for e-commerce website platforms in her former role as Senior Marketing Manager at Fry, an e-commerce platform developer and integrator, where she marketed to large brand-name retailers. After her time at Fry, Kania held marketing leadership positions in the advertising, digital publishing, and material handling industries.

Kania brings a wealth of B2B marketing experience to Human Element. “I’m really excited to be back working in the e-commerce industry after some time away,” said Kania. “I’m looking forward to supporting our sales team in sharing the Human Element story with organizations who are looking to improve their customer commerce experiences.” Kania has a B.S. in Social Science from Michigan State University.

Human Element managing partner Ben Lorenz commented, “We’re so excited to have Kim and Emily on board. I look forward to continuing the work we’ve already started with Kim during the last year. Her guidance set us on a path of streamlined financials with a focus towards growing our business. And with Emily’s help in marketing, we look forward to a fresh take on telling the Human Element story. We congratulate both of them on their new roles!”

About Human Element

Human Element, Inc. has been serving the unique needs of its North American clients, creating success for B2B and B2C online stores since 2004. While rooted in development and support for leading eCommerce technologies, Human Element has evolved to deliver a full spectrum of services—from strategic consulting to digital marketing—to clients with whom it forms long-term, strategic partnerships.

Through its continued growth as an Adobe Silver Solution Partner with more than 50 Magento certifications on staff, professional partnerships with technology leaders, and an emphasis on the value of human connections, the company continues to prove its status as a premier service provider in the ever-changing digital commerce industry.

Human Element is a seven-times recipient of the FastTrack award from Ann Arbor SPARK, as well as the Inc 5000 designation for four years running, in recognition of consistent year-over-year growth.