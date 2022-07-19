Streamline Results partners with Sport Services to create an e-commerce sporting goods platform for youth football
Streamline Results & Sport Services combine efforts to roll out high-end marketing services and elite brand sporting goods to youth sports leagues.
We are excited about this partnership because we are both leaders and experts in our industries and together we can offer a premium product to our customers and clients.”THOUSAND OAKS, CA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to support and serve the youth football community, Sport Services has partnered with Streamline Results to create an e-commerce sporting goods and sport-centric digital marketing service platform. This new partnership will allow football equipment such as helmets, shoulder pads, gloves, cleats, and uniforms to be sold directly to the consumer, as well as a modernized marketing platform to help youth leagues increase their participation. The goal of this partnership is to provide a one-stop shop for all sports marketing needs while also providing an easy online shopping experience.
Youth football players and their families can now have access to quality sporting goods at competitive prices without having to leave the comfort of their homes. Visit our website for more information.
Flag football is a sport that is growing in popularity, especially among our youth. As a result, there is an increasing demand for flag football equipment and marketing services to help leagues stand out. There are a number of ways to improve flag football marketing, including social media, traditional advertising, email marketing, performance marketing, and good old-fashioned sponsorships. Social media is a particularly effective way to reach potential flag football players, as it allows you to connect with them directly and share information about flag football events and tournaments.
Traditional advertising, such as billboards and print ads, can also be used to raise awareness about flag football. And finally, sponsoring flag football tournaments is a great way to generate interest in the sport and get people involved. By utilizing these marketing strategies, a person can help grow the sport of flag football.
Football equipment is at an all-time high in popularity and demand with most sporting goods stores experiencing negative supply chain issues. Sport Services has cut out the middle man and directly manufactures a large chunk of our readily available inventory that ships direct from our factory in Alabama. What this also does is help pass on huge savings on elite sporting goods for flag football athletes.
