Dellfer Certified to Secure the More Than 850,000 KM of Global Railways
IoT Security Leader Receives EN 50128 Certification for Any SIL
The railways are critical infrastructure that depend on IoT devices, and Dellfer makes them tamper-proof with our unique approach to IoT firmware security.”SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dellfer, the leading provider of cybersecurity for IoT firmware, today announced that it has met the complex requirements to achieve the EN 50128 certification for railway safety by TUV-SUD. EN 50128 specifies “the process and technical requirements for the development of software for programmable electronic systems for use in railway control and protection applications.”
“We are proud of the addition of EN 50128 to our certification portfolio,” said Dellfer CEO James Blaisdell. “Railways play a critical role in transportation worldwide, with more than 150,000 kilometers, of the world’s 850,000, in the United States. This critical infrastructure depends on IoT devices, and Dellfer makes them tamper-proof with our unique approach to IoT firmware security.”
“Dellfer’s ZeroDayGuard™ provides iron-clad security for the millions of IoT devices used across global railways, meeting the EN 50128 protection requirements from SIL 1 through SIL 4,” said Ken Wante, vice president of engineering Dellfer. “With Dellfer’s ZeroDayGuard, all IoT devices and the applications they run are protected from malware and direct attacks that could compromise the safety and integrity of railways.”
About ZeroDayGuard
Designed and developed for IoT devices’ unique requirements, the ZeroDayGuard is optimized for railways as well as the highly regulated medical device and automotive industries and other business sectors. The ZeroDayGuard platform combines build tools, a device agent, and an incident monitoring service. It is enabled with one operation in the development of IoT device code and subsequently can instantaneously detect root cause hacks and cyberattacks remotely in the cloud. Unlike other cybersecurity products, Dellfer’s solution approach does not use signatures or machine learning to thwart attacks, but inside-out rapid instrumentation to increase immediate precision and eliminate the false positive problem that plagues many cybersecurity solutions.
About Dellfer
Dellfer is an IoT cybersecurity software company that empowers device manufacturers to embed protection against unknown threats and thwart intrusions with unmatched visibility, speed, and accuracy. It meets the connected world’s need for a new, holistic cybersecurity approach that can effectively and efficiently harden IoT devices and keep them from becoming vectors for successful attacks.
Dellfer provides a proven defense against zero-day attacks by continually monitoring Control Flow Integrity. It delivers unmatched visibility to protect the connections found in everything from national security and defense systems to commercial and consumer devices. With Dellfer, these connected devices have built-in cybersecurity that keeps them from becoming vulnerabilities and threat vectors.
