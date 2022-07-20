Trace Genomics announces AB InBev sustainability partnership at 100+ Accelerator Demo Day
REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, Trace Genomics Vice President of Product and Strategy, Ronald Zink, debuted the future of sustainability in agriculture through soil DNA analysis at the 100+ Accelerator Demo Day.
Trace Genomics was selected out of 1,300 applicant startups to participate in the 3rd cohort of the 100+ Accelerator program – an ambitious sustainability initiative led by AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever, and Colgate-Palmolive.
Sustainable agriculture and climate-friendly practices are playing an increasingly critical role in the choices consumers make. AB InBev has been a leader in promoting innovation and partnerships in four key areas of focus: Smart Agriculture, Water Stewardship, Climate Action, and Circular Packaging. Trace Genomics pioneered the application of human genomics sequencing technology to grow crops in a more sustainable manner. Using DNA analysis and advanced sciences, their Trace Environment Soil System (TESS™) enables a systems approach to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and agronomic goals. AB InBev is using the Trace’s Sustainable Soil Performance (SSP™) Rating to better understand the sustainability of its supply chain and to work with farmers to improve the footprint for growing crops used in AB InBev’s products.
“Trace believes strongly in using the soil as a compass to raise higher-quality, more sustainably produced crops,” says Ron Zink. “It’s a pleasure working with AB InBev as part of the 100+ Accelerator program to do just that.”
Learn more about the 100+ Accelerator program at https://www.100accelerator.com/.
Editor's Note: To arrange an interview, contact:
Monica Knickerbocker
monica@tracegenomics.com
About Trace Genomics
Trace Genomics is an alive science company that sequences DNA in the soil, creating the most comprehensive microbiome database to advance food and energy production. Trace Genomics has won several awards, including being selected as a 2020 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Winner of FoodShot Global's Innovating Soil 3.0 Challenge, Forbes Top 25 Most Innovative AgTech, THRIVE Top 50 AgTech, 2022 Global Cleantech top 100 start-ups and many more.
About AB InBev
Founded more than 165 years ago, Anheuser-Busch is one of America’s most iconic companies and the undisputed leader of the U.S. beer industry. We are proud of our history and heritage in this country and we remain committed to brewing the great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. We're building a company to last, brewing beer and building brands that will continue to bring people together for the next 100 years and beyond. With centuries of brewing history, we've seen countless new friendships, connections, and experiences built on a shared love of beer. We believe in celebrating life. Millions enjoy our products every day, and we strive to make sure every experience with beer is positive. We're also committed to improving the communities we're a part of and playing a positive role within them. Sustainability isn't just related to our business, it is our business.
Monica/Trace Genomics
Trace Genomics was selected out of 1,300 applicant startups to participate in the 3rd cohort of the 100+ Accelerator program – an ambitious sustainability initiative led by AB InBev, The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever, and Colgate-Palmolive.
Sustainable agriculture and climate-friendly practices are playing an increasingly critical role in the choices consumers make. AB InBev has been a leader in promoting innovation and partnerships in four key areas of focus: Smart Agriculture, Water Stewardship, Climate Action, and Circular Packaging. Trace Genomics pioneered the application of human genomics sequencing technology to grow crops in a more sustainable manner. Using DNA analysis and advanced sciences, their Trace Environment Soil System (TESS™) enables a systems approach to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and agronomic goals. AB InBev is using the Trace’s Sustainable Soil Performance (SSP™) Rating to better understand the sustainability of its supply chain and to work with farmers to improve the footprint for growing crops used in AB InBev’s products.
“Trace believes strongly in using the soil as a compass to raise higher-quality, more sustainably produced crops,” says Ron Zink. “It’s a pleasure working with AB InBev as part of the 100+ Accelerator program to do just that.”
Learn more about the 100+ Accelerator program at https://www.100accelerator.com/.
Editor's Note: To arrange an interview, contact:
Monica Knickerbocker
monica@tracegenomics.com
About Trace Genomics
Trace Genomics is an alive science company that sequences DNA in the soil, creating the most comprehensive microbiome database to advance food and energy production. Trace Genomics has won several awards, including being selected as a 2020 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Winner of FoodShot Global's Innovating Soil 3.0 Challenge, Forbes Top 25 Most Innovative AgTech, THRIVE Top 50 AgTech, 2022 Global Cleantech top 100 start-ups and many more.
About AB InBev
Founded more than 165 years ago, Anheuser-Busch is one of America’s most iconic companies and the undisputed leader of the U.S. beer industry. We are proud of our history and heritage in this country and we remain committed to brewing the great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. We're building a company to last, brewing beer and building brands that will continue to bring people together for the next 100 years and beyond. With centuries of brewing history, we've seen countless new friendships, connections, and experiences built on a shared love of beer. We believe in celebrating life. Millions enjoy our products every day, and we strive to make sure every experience with beer is positive. We're also committed to improving the communities we're a part of and playing a positive role within them. Sustainability isn't just related to our business, it is our business.
Monica/Trace Genomics
Trace Genomics
+1 303-638-0514
email us here