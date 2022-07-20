Insurance Franchise Innovator We Insure Opens New Agency in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
I chose We Insure because of their partnerships with some of the largest carriers in the industry and their flexibility to service multiple states,”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure, an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of We Insure Coastal in the Nocatee Community of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The new agency is part of We Insure’s rapid expansion into the insurance brokers and agencies industry — a sector whose annual revenue is expected to increase to more than $170 billion by 2025, according to a 2021 IBISWorld report.
Licensed in Florida and South Carolina, Agency Owner Dana Keenan has spent more than a decade in the insurance industry, specializing in auto, home, flood, business and life insurance.
“I chose We Insure because of their partnerships with some of the largest carriers in the industry and their flexibility to service multiple states,” she says. A military veteran and mother of three, Keenan adds that she’s confident We Insure will give her the competitive advantage needed to be successful.
“We Insure is an attractive independent insurance model because we provide superior support in operations, technology and marketing,” says We Insure Chief Franchise Development Officer Chris Pflueger. “Our franchise partners frequently tell us they feel they’re part of a winning team with We Insure.”
We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The company, based in Jacksonville, Fla., was the brainchild of a former captive agent with a mission to take on the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, We Insure Founder, realized his vision by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. With 10 years of success behind them, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. The company has made significant investments in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to offer agents seamless servicing and a turnkey experience, allowing them to focus on cultivating customer relationships and growing their book of business.
Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
Founded in 2010, We Insure is a national insurance company with more than 180 franchise offices across the U.S. In 2020, the company expanded into 14 states and grew its franchise agency footprint by 55%. The company ranks in top franchise listings and national business rankings such as Inc. 5000. We Insure recently added health insurance to its product offering of property, vehicle and business lines and surpassed a milestone of 200,000 insured customers. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
