CureMatch Announces the Addition of John S. Link, Jordan Schlain and Greg Simon to Advisory Board
Dr. Link, Dr. Schlain and Mr. Simon all bring deep entrepreneurial experience in the medical and pharmaceutical fields to precision medicine.
I wrote the book on navigating a breast cancer diagnosis, and I have even benefited from this unique technology.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMatch, Inc., a leader in precision medicine support for oncology, announced today that John S. Link, MD, Jordan Schlain, MD and Greg Simon have joined the company’s advisory board. Dr. Link, Dr. Schlain and Mr. Simon all bring deep entrepreneurial experience in the medical and pharmaceutical fields.
— John S. Link, MD
“I am proud to share the addition of these three esteemed leaders in our industry to the CureMatch advisory board, “ said Navid Alipour, CEO of CureMatch. “Each has a proven track record in healthcare technology and medicine that will allow them to guide our company’s strategy as we expand our unique solution to markets worldwide. Most importantly, though, all are dedicated to finding innovative ways to treat cancer and improve patient outcomes.”
John S. Link, MD is one of the world’s most acclaimed breast cancer oncologists, as well as a speaker, educator and researcher. Dr. Link founded one of the nation’s first comprehensive breast cancer diagnostic, treatment and research centers at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center in 1995. In 1998 he founded the Breast Cancer Care and Research Fund, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate and to promote clinical research, access to quality care and advocacy for women with breast cancer and their supporters. Dr. Link is the author of The Breast Cancer Survival Manual, the most widely read book for newly diagnosed breast cancer patients.
"CureMatch decision support has been very helpful in my own practice,” said Dr. Link. “I wrote the book on navigating a breast cancer diagnosis, and I have even benefited from this unique technology. Using it with my patients has changed my therapy decisions, and I am proud to help advance this valuable tool.”
Jordan Shlain, MD is a physician, entrepreneur, publisher and healthcare systems designer. He is the founder of Healthloop, the editor-in-chief at Tincture and a practicing primary care doctor with offices and partners in San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Los Angeles. He is the founder and chairman of the Institute for Responsible Nutrition, a non-profit working to change our food composition to reduce the alarming trend of children getting ‘adult-onset’ diabetes, as well as an active board member for the Washington, DC-based Hope Street Group. In 2009, the mayor of San Francisco asked Dr. Shlain to serve on the San Francisco Health Commission, where he oversaw an $800MM budget for 47,000 employees.
“My medical career is driven by the mission to fundamentally redesign how healthcare is delivered, utilized and understood, and CureMatch is a company that will make much-needed change by advancing precision oncology,” said Dr. Shlain. “The CureMatch solution encourages proactive communication between doctor and patient, individualized attention, empowered patients and a more human approach to cancer treatment.”
Greg Simon is a seasoned policy expert, healthcare executive and technology founder. He has held senior positions in both chambers of Congress, served in two Presidential administrations and has been a senior strategy consultant to a variety of international technology CEOs. He is currently the CEO/CFO of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp., (IQMD) a SPAC focused on AI based drug discovery companies. Mr. Simon is a co-founder of FasterCures and the Melanoma Research Alliance. He has previously served as Senior Vice President at Pfizer for Worldwide Policy and Patient Engagement, and was the CEO of Poliwogg, a financial services company creating unique capital market opportunities and indexes in healthcare and life sciences.
Most recently, Mr. Simon served as the President of the Biden Cancer Initiative, a nonprofit formed by Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden to continue the work of the White House Cancer Moonshot to double the rate of progress in preventing, detecting, diagnosing, treating, and surviving cancer. He and his team helped launch over 70 innovative private and public-private collaborations and numerous novel interagency and international initiatives that helped support the successful effort to secure $1.8 billion in new funding for the Cancer Moonshot.
"For too long, we have matched patients to therapies with technologies and criteria more suited to the past than the present,” said Mr. Simon. “CureMatch is a pioneer in bringing the future of therapy matching to patients today."
About CureMatch®
CureMatch is a leader in precision medicine digital solutions. Created on the belief that oncologists everywhere should benefit from world-class research, the CureMatch Decision Support System helps guide oncologists in the selection of cancer drugs that are customized for individual patients based on the molecular profile of their tumor, allowing each oncologist to become an expert in personalized medicine for better patient outcomes. www.CureMatch.com
