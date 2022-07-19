MUD\WTR Announces New Product, :mushroom boost, With “Mushrooms You Can Trust”

These mushrooms won't make you trip, but they will support your immunity, energy and mental sharpness, causing you to say stuff like, "Everyone chill out—I got this," a little more often. Our mushrooms and mycelium are 100% organic and grown in the U.S. This is a huge benefit when it comes to traceability and quality.

The ritual-building brand best known for its coffee alternative adds a blend of eight top-quality mushrooms and mycelium to its growing roster of products

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The shrooms in MUD\WTR’s new :mushroom boost product aren’t psychedelic (though the brand is a vocal supporter of those kind, too) but they do support immunity, energy and focus, causing you to say stuff like, "everyone chill out—I got this" a little more often. It’s the latest release in a growing line of MUD\WTR products that promotes vitality and supports human rituals.

“Mushrooms are the star of the show in our flagship product, MUD\WTR :rise,” explains Chief Commercial Officer Emma Nelson. “In search of a more grounded, aligned morning, thousands of people have traded their morning cup of joe for our shrooms. Our newest product, MUD\WTR :mushroom boost, combines the mushrooms and mycelium in our :rise blend (chaga, cordyceps, reishi and lion's mane) with turkey tail from our :rest blend and three shrooms that are new to MUD\WTR: king trumpet, maitake and shiitake.”

MUD\WTR’s mushrooms are grown in the U.S., ensuring traceability and quality. :mushroom boost is USDA-certified organic, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, kosher and Whole30-Approved®, and can be added to any hot or iced recipe for an extra boost of benefits.

“Lately, mushrooms are everywhere, but it's hard to know which mushrooms are safe or beneficial,” says VP of Brand Dersu Rhodes. “At MUD\WTR, we source U.S.-grown, organic mushrooms and put them through rigorous quality testing, ensuring that we use both mycelial biomass and fruiting bodies (when applicable for a species) so that you get all the benefits possible at the highest quality. You'll be able to add :mushroom boost to your favorite food or drink with confidence that these are mushrooms you can trust.”

:mushroom boost is available for sale in 30-serving ($20 subscription; $25 one-time purchase) and 90-serving ($40 subscription; $50 one-time purchase) bags in the MUD\WTR shop.

“Mushrooms have been used for food and medicine for thousands of years but, despite the benefits, they still have a ways to go before being invited into everyday routines,” says CEO and Co-Founder Shane Heath. “MUD\WTR :mushroom boost curates eight mushrooms and their mycelium that provide benefits ranging from energy and focus to immune and stress support.”

MUD\WTR celebrated the launch by releasing its latest short film, which explores the fantastical history of shrooms and their sometimes-sordid, often-misunderstood and wholly fundamental relationship to humans and planet Earth.



ABOUT MUD\WTR:

MUD\WTR is a ritual-building company that started with a mission to change the way people wake up and start their days. Its flagship product, :rise, is a lower-caffeine coffee alternative made from adaptogenic mushrooms, masala chai and cacao. With :rest, the nighttime blend launched in 2021, MUD\WTR encourages consumers to revolutionize their evening ritual, emphasizing the importance of sleep along the way. Across its podcast, films and storytelling platform, Trends w/ Benefits, the brand empowers people to think—and live—differently.

Mushrooms You Can Trust by MUD\WTR