This Summer, Make a Friend of The Lonely Daffodil
A great lesson for all, wrapped up in sweet words and beautiful illustrations.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of a new children’s book, The Lonely Daffodil, written by Emily Langhorne and illustrated by Heather Heyworth.
Each night, the lonely daffodil at the edge of the forest hears the other daffodils singing on the nearby hill—and each night, the other daffodils rebuff his wishes to join in. But there are more than daffodils in the forest, and the lonely daffodil soon finds that compassion and generosity can make you friends where you least expect it.
A touching story of longing, acceptance, and the power of kindness enhanced with soft, rich colored pencil illustrations, The Lonely Daffodil is scheduled for release on August 18, 2022.
One day, when a farmer is planting daffodils at the top of a hill, one of the bulbs slips from the basket, rolls down the hill, and lands at the forest’s edge. While there, the daffodil befriends many different creatures, but he can’t help feeling lonely each night when he hears the other daffodils singing together at the top of the hill. The daffodil longs to join in, but when the other daffodils refuse to let him, he must find a different way to use his voice.
About the Author
Emily Langhorne is a former high school teacher who has worked as a writer for nearly a decade. She has written about a variety of topics, including education policy, Southern literature, blended finance, and international development. Her articles have been featured in the Washington Post, Forbes, The Hill, and elsewhere.
Emily grew up in Norfolk, Virginia, and she lived for many years in Washington, DC. She now resides outside of Dublin, Ireland, in a seaside town called Bray. In her free time, Emily enjoys reading, traveling, learning about nature (especially animals), and spending time with her husband. The Lonely Daffodil is her first picture book.
About the Illustrator
Heather Heyworth lives and works in a Suffolk market town in the UK. After graduating from Goldsmiths College, London University, she went on to become creative manager within a busy London design studio, then an art editor at a large greeting card publisher. Her introduction to the world of children’s books started with illustrating, designing, and co-publishing her own licensed character books. She wrote and illustrated her first picture book in 2009.
Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.
The Lonely Daffodil (hardcover, 32 pages, $23.95 / paperback, 32 pages, $13.95) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
