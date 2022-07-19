HRH Dr. Clyde Rivers Accepts Leadership Role with Alliance of the Peoples of the World.
EINPresswire.com/ -- HRH Dr. Clyde Rivers accepts leadership role with Alliance of the Peoples of the World. Dr. Clyde Rivers, a newly enthroned King of Development at Large for the Royal Throne of the Ekumfi Kuotukwa Kingdom in Ghana, West Africa has accepted the global position of International Advisor for Interfaith and Peacebuilding for the organization of The Alliance of the Peoples of the World. “This has come at the perfect time, Dr. Rivers says, because I will launch my new, I Change Nations program, Faith-Based Civility. This is to open the doors for faith-based people to become more involved in creating peace in the public square. Our launch will be in England this coming October. I’m so pleased because this work with the Alliance of the Peoples of the World aligns perfectly with my mission for a World of Civility."
The power of the Alliance for the Peoples of the World is that as a collective body, the work this organization does touches all areas of society and is looking to eradicate poverty and all the things in our society that put people at a disadvantage. This organization is a catalyst for reform and transformation of our societies in every nation of the world, looking to bring every culture to the right place in the scope of the world. I want to thank the General Secretary, Dr. Alexander Shapiro-Sulimam and Prof. Buhari Isah, the international director of Human Rights, and Dr. Tony Jaja for making this possible. The Alliance has representation in 173 countries of the world. It is confident the unification of people and communities coming together in the name of peace is paramount for the development of the world. We will work diligently with the interfaith communities to establish great alliances to help make our world a better place for all.
