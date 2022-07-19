Groundbreaking Epithelioid Sarcoma Study Reveals Clues to Treatment Discovery
BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute (cc-TDI) Biomedical Engineer Samuel Rasmussen led a study with global collaboration published in the journal, Clinical and Translational Medicine. Epithelioid sarcoma (EPS) has remained a largely unmet clinical need in children, adolescents, and young adults despite the advent of EZH2 inhibitor tazemetostat. Rasmussen’s study, Functional Genomic Analysis of Epithelioid Sarcoma Reveals Distinct Proximal and Distal Subtype Biology, brings medicine one step closer to the more clearly identified subtype of distal EPS, afflicting pediatric/AYA patients, vs. proximal, adult-associated EPS in mutation and pathway identification. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ctm2.961
cc-TDI EPS’s funding partner Becky Hughes, President of Prayers for Elijah Foundation, expresses the resounding sentiments of childhood cancer families, “While we are so extremely grateful to cc-TDI and the insurmountable time and efforts they are putting towards EPS research, it’s evident there’s so much more to uncover about this unconventional and highly destructive cancer that took the life of not only Elijah at 10 years old, but so many other children… We do not want any other child to have to suffer as Elijah did or hear those terrifying words, ‘there are no treatment options for you.’ We will continue to implore other medical institutions to join in our fight against childhood cancer with emphasis on rare cancers like Epithelioid Sarcoma.”
According to cc-TDI Founder and Scientific Director Dr. Charles Keller, “...the exciting next step for this international consortium, which will include Dr. Sophie Psotel-Vinay at the Institute Gustave-Roussy in France, will be to define the mechanism of FDA-approved tazemetostat and how new drugs can be combined with tazemetostat to improve treatment outcomes.”
Co-authored by cc-TDI Team members, collaborators included Thomas G. P. Grünewald, Felix Sahm and Jia xiang Jin at the German Cancer Consortium in Heidelberg; Hiroaki Goto at the Kanagawa Children’s Medical Center in Yokohama, Japan; Angelo Sidoni at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston; Erin Rudzinski at Seattle Children’s Hospital; Khin Thway and Robin L. Jones at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London, UK; Paul H. Huang at the Institute for Cancer Research in London; Alessio Ciulli at the University of Dundee, Scotland; and the talented team of Hollis Wright, Melvin Lathara, Ganapati Srinvasa and Kavya Kannan at Omics Data Automation in Oregon.
This work was also supported by the Sam Day Foundation, direct contributions from EPS families and contributions made from private donors through Consano.org. The manuscript was written in honor of Connor Webb, Cory Norton, Jaya Gupta, Ella Engeström and Elijah Hughes. Other contributors include Dr. William Tap, Robert Maki, Lia Gore, Carrye Cost, Margaret Macy, and Robin Jones for therapeutic agent selection assistance, and Dr. Torsten Nielsen for preliminary conceptual assistance. The laboratory of T.G.P.G. was supported by the SMARCB1 association and Barbara and Wilfried Mohr Foundation.
About cc-TDI: The Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute (cc-TDI, www.cc-tdi.org), is a non-profit biotech organization whose mission is to translate scientific discovery into clinical trials by understanding and providing new disease-specific treatment options for children with cancer. cc-TDI’s research team of biologists and biomedical engineers work closely to identify targets on cancer cells and provide evidence-based testing for the selection of new drugs to be used in childhood cancer phase I and phase II clinical trials.
cc-TDI Media Contact: Erika Ellis, Communications Lead (Erika@cc-tdi.org). Social media: Facebook and Twitter @cctdilab, Instagram @cctdi, LinkedIn @Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute.
Erika Ellis
