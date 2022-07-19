Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

SUMMER SCAMS SERIES: Attorney General Moody Warns Students of Summertime Employment Scams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Continuing the Summer Scams Series, Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a Consumer Alert for students looking for a summer job to watch out for employment scams. With so many job opportunities being posted online, it is easier than ever for a scammer to steal victims' personal information by creating a fake job posting and pretending like the applicant was ‘hand-picked’ to receive the job. Landing a job offer is exciting, but Attorney General Moody recommends Floridians do extensive research on the perceived opportunity before answering personal questions.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Hunting for a summer job can be a daunting experience since many students are in a rush to get started. Finally securing a job offer is exciting, but don’t let the excitement cloud your senses. Take the time to research a job opportunity before providing personal details. Asking questions often foils a scammer’s scheme, so do not be afraid to inquire about the potential employer and new company.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reports that scammers are exploiting verification weaknesses in job-focused networking sites to post advertisements that appear legitimate, capture personal information and steal money from job seekers. The FBI also reports that, since 2019, the average reported loss from this scheme is nearly $3,000 per victim.

Avoid falling for employment scams by following these tips:



Research the company and look for any signs of reported scams linked to the company’s name;

Never pay an employer to receive a job—it is usually a scam;

Talk to a trusted friend, family member or advisor for a second opinion about an opportunity; and

Avoid giving out personal and financial information until there is absolute certainty that the job opportunity is legitimate.

To report an employment scam, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website by clicking here , or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center by clicking here . Employment scams can also be reported to the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or MyFloridaLegal.com .

Attorney General Moody previously released a Consumer Alert about employment scams focusing on college students looking for work-from-home opportunities. To learn more, click here .

To view other recent consumer alerts, visit our Consumer Alert webpage at MyFloridaLegal.com/ConsumerAlert .