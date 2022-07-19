“Random Kindness” Lifestyle Gift Guide
"Random Kindness" is as simple as a few thoughtful and encouraging words that leave a lasting impact on someone's life, states Donna Flack, owner of Essentialgifting."HIGH POINT, NC, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Essentialgifting.com has posted the quarterly update of the Giftspiration Lifestyle Products and Gifts Newsletter, "Random Kindness," during a time of gratitude. Unexpected adjustments in day-to-day lives where people often cross paths with someone that may have an unspoken need.
A few gift suggestions to incorporate random kindness into your lifestyle.
• Random & Kind Gifts – suggestions and emphasis on jotting notes of game-changing ideas to encourage cheerful celebrations and ignite future goals and intentions by gifting journals and therapeutic candles. Giving the gift of warmth, inspirational salt, and seasoning container box is practical but encourages someone to spend a little time having their favorite meal.
• Gifts of Acknowledgement –when is the last time you wanted to acknowledge a friend, co-worker, family member, neighbor, or someone that provides exceptional service. Small gifts accompanying your message of “your support is always top of mind” deliver unique and unexpected moments to make someone’s day. Gifting Candy Cubes or their favorite items in a personal gift box.
Essentialgifting.com is the online destination to shop or gift personalized gift boxes and bundled ready-to-ship essentials, packaged and shipped with a personal touch.
About Essentialgifting.com, an Accredited BBB Business: An online Shopify store for lifestyle products and gift-giving with a personal touch. Essentialgifting.com is based in North Carolina; the niche and core business include creative personalized gift boxes explicitly created around the recipient. The online store features assortments of bundled lifestyle products sourced from artisans and small businesses and uses a mix of curated brands for gift box creations. "Free" USA Shipping and A Gift Experience Delivered. Essentialgifting.com offers a “Gift Back” care package program gifting recipients in recovery from long-term illness and charity organizations raffles and silent auction fund-raisers.
