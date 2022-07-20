BCS Concrete Structures Takes the Next Step to Reinvigorate Their Brand Through Newly Designed Website
EINPresswire.com/ -- BCS Concrete Structures, one of Texas’s leading construction subcontractors, announces its full digital and physical brand transformation with a new website. The relaunch is meant to help better manage the growth of their more than 300 employees and new location. The concrete subcontractor creates structures for many of Austin’s iconic commercial buildings, including the Global Headquarters for TikTok, the new Texas Facilities Commission, the WeWork on Barton Springs, Waterloo Tower, and Austin FC’s Training Facility.
BCS Construction Structures has over 30 years of commercial construction industry experience and award-winning craftsmanship. They bring all of their skills to create everything from beautiful skyscrapers to walkways in the state of Texas. BCS’s digital transformation goal was to take their original website design and bring it to their modern audience in a way that better represents BCS’s innovative concrete work and safety programs.
Foundry512, a Texas-based advertising agency, has been working with the concrete company recently to help them refresh their brand and bring new clients to their table. The Texas-based ad agency took their website and revamped it to include modern design trends and practices. The end result was a website design that focused on creating content around their work, safety, and construction project news.
Before BCS Concrete Structures collaborated with the ad agency, their website was limited to a passive 1-page feature. Foundry512 uprooted the homepage and turned it into a news and content dissemination platform for industry and press agencies to keep up to date with BCS's latest projects, achievements, and innovations.
The direct news feed that we have integrated into the website, ensures that BCS’ maintains a consistent presence in news and media. With minimal input about the nature and details of BCS’ newest projects, we are able to scale content creation in a way that tackles both local and organic SEO as well as earned media and other mentions in the news. - Aaron Henry, Foundry512 President
BCS Concrete Structures and Foundry512 have cultivated a reliable relationship that keeps getting better with each milestone of their project together. The two companies are expected to continue to collaborate with each other with the combined goal of growing the city of Austin into the next leading center of technology.
Take a look at BCS Concrete Structures services at https://bcsaustin.com/concrete-services/
About BCS Concrete Structures
BCS is a turnkey concrete subcontractor operating primarily in Central Texas. BCS plans, schedules, and creates reliable concrete structures for our clients. Our goal is to redefine the city of Austin and greater Central Texas by creating everything from charming walkways to beautiful skyscrapers. The company has completed over 150 elevated concrete jobs and over 500 total jobs. Its mission is to build lasting relationships with its customers that lead to building projects that also last. Visit https://bcsaustin.com
About Foundry512
F512 is a full-service advertising and marketing agency that provides marketing services for various brands. They serve to create fresh stories and compelling experiences for brands through a combination of creativity and layers of meaningful, deep relationships. Foundry512 takes advantage innovative marketing approach to create successful strategies for their clients around the Austin area. The ad agency has become an acclaimed ad name in Texas, securing multiple achievements and awards. Foundry512’s mission is to establish deep relationships with its clients and customers. Visit https://www.foundry512.com
