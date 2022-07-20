Peregrine Energy Partners Realizes Largest Quarter to Date
Multiple recent acquisitions span 7 counties across 4 states and over 1,200 net mineral acresDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peregrine Energy Partners has agreed to acquire additional producing and non-producing oil and gas royalty interests in DeSoto Parish, LA, Lea County, NM, Weld County, CO and several counties in Oklahoma from multiple sellers.
“We’re encouraged by and proud of the fact that Peregrine has remained a market leader in the PDP space in spite of the challenges posed by today’s marketplace” commented Josh Prier, Peregrine’s Managing Director. We’ve remained extremely active in the royalty space as we’ve met and talked with clients regarding the options for their royalty properties and how those can translate into solutions around their larger strategic business objectives.” Mr. Prier added.
The recent acquisitions span 7 counties across 4 states and encompass over 1,200 net mineral acres with a combined average cash flow of $540,000/month.
“Looking at our recent acquisitions on a map, you’d think we were playing darts after one too many cocktails,” commented Peregrine’s Co-Founder Wolf Hanschen. “As long as it’s producing, we’re a potential buyer,” added Hanschen. “From Alaska to Florida, West Virginia to California, our buy area often draws puzzled looks from colleagues in the mineral industry who are used to much more area-specific campaigns.”
Peregrine Energy Partners is a private purchaser of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 17 years, the company’s founders have enjoyed working with dozens of operators as well as hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres.
To learn more about Peregrine Energy Partners contact C.J. Tibbs at (214)-329-1452 CJ@peregrinelp.com or Josh Prier at (303)-256-6275 josh@peregrinelp.com.
