Fracture’s Innovative Glass Photo Printing Technology Disrupts Wall Decor Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fracture, a Florida-based wall decor brand, prints digital images directly onto glass. Fracture glass photo prints offer a step up from traditional framed photos, emphasizing the sleekness and modernity that elevate the look of any room. With over 1.4 million orders to date, Fracture photo printing turns family photos, favorite art pieces, hand-drawn creations, or office signage into glass photo prints.
To begin the photo printing process, Fracture cuts and hand-prepares a piece of durable glass, following the size specifications of that order. Next, Fracture’s UV-curved ink is sprayed directly onto the glass, instantly making the prints durable and preventing fading over time or with sunlight exposure. A bright, opaque layer of white ink is then applied directly beneath the color layer, bringing the glass photo print to life and adding depth to the overall color. Finally, a lightweight foamcore mount is affixed to the glass photo print, letting it stand slightly off the wall and providing an additional layer of strength.
Tools for mounting Fracture glass photo prints are included in the eco-friendly packaging, so hanging them is hassle-free. Fracture also offers options for Print Stands to display glass photo prints on a table, shelf, or other decor.
Fracture prides itself on innovating solutions to reduce its carbon output. With the help of nonprofit We Are Neutral, Fracture became completely carbon neutral in 2015. In 2020 alone, Fracture managed to offset 573.07 tons of carbon. Today, Fracture remains committed to this by producing a sustainable, low-waste product (glass photo prints) and shipping it in durable, recyclable packaging. Moreover, in order to save paper and stay green, Fracture does not include paper invoices or receipts in their boxes; instead, they are sent electronically to customers through email. From glass to production to packaging, Fracture is committed to a small carbon footprint.
In summer 2019, Fracture moved from downtown Gainesville to a new 30,000-square-foot facility, on the outskirts of Gainesville, in Alachua, Florida. From the beginning, Fracture focused on the value of treading lightly on the planet with its facility. It started with the most basic things like Fracture’s energy source; they are completely solar-powered. Factors including the construction of the facility, the installation, and minimizing the amount of A/C use were thoughtfully integrated into Fracture’s day-to-day operations. “It was a huge project—one of the most complicated things we’ve ever done,” says Fracture Co-Founder and CEO Abhi Lokesh. “But it was completely worth it.”
Since the company’s founding in 2009, Fracture has expanded its product suite and features to offer more variety and customization. Customers can choose either a non-glare matte finish or original reflective finish. Fracture glass photo prints can also be ordered as a set to create unique arrangements.
Fracture Photo Walls allow customers to easily create and display a gorgeous, personalized gallery wall. Each Fracture Photo Wall layout features between 3-6 prints, depending on the layout type, and customers can choose to follow a theme for a cohesive photo gallery wall. As a guide, each Photo Wall comes with a paper template that outlines hanging instructions and indicates exactly where to place each screw, ensuring the glass photo prints will be perfectly spaced. As a bonus feature, Fracture Photo Walls are specially priced at a discount for a seamless bundle shopping experience.
Fracture Storyboard is made of solid wood and designed to securely display glass photo prints. Its unique grooved surface allows customers to easily slide, layer, and switch out glass photo prints to tell a unique story. With its sleek, modern design, Storyboard fits effortlessly in almost any space. Fracture offers Storyboard in beautiful maple, espresso, or midnight stains to match customers’ spaces and personal style. Moreover, Storyboard is not only for displaying glass photos; customers can add flowers, candles, or treasured mementos to make it their own.
With glowing customer reviews, Fracture has certainly made its mark on the photo printing space. Lokesh says Fracture plans to continually improve its existing glass photo print products and introduce new features as its reputation as the premier wall decor brand grows. “From there, it’s really about geographical expansion,” says Lokesh. “We’ve shipped to over a hundred countries, but international sales make up a small minority of our orders. There’s a whole world of customers, artwork, images, and moments that matter out there. We’ve come so far, and I still feel we’re just scratching the surface. It’s been a phenomenal ride, but the notion that we can become even bigger and better—I want to see that through to the fullest.”
Fracture photo printing products are available for purchase on Fracture’s official website and ship all over the world from Alachua, Florida.
Kelly Chase
To begin the photo printing process, Fracture cuts and hand-prepares a piece of durable glass, following the size specifications of that order. Next, Fracture’s UV-curved ink is sprayed directly onto the glass, instantly making the prints durable and preventing fading over time or with sunlight exposure. A bright, opaque layer of white ink is then applied directly beneath the color layer, bringing the glass photo print to life and adding depth to the overall color. Finally, a lightweight foamcore mount is affixed to the glass photo print, letting it stand slightly off the wall and providing an additional layer of strength.
Tools for mounting Fracture glass photo prints are included in the eco-friendly packaging, so hanging them is hassle-free. Fracture also offers options for Print Stands to display glass photo prints on a table, shelf, or other decor.
Fracture prides itself on innovating solutions to reduce its carbon output. With the help of nonprofit We Are Neutral, Fracture became completely carbon neutral in 2015. In 2020 alone, Fracture managed to offset 573.07 tons of carbon. Today, Fracture remains committed to this by producing a sustainable, low-waste product (glass photo prints) and shipping it in durable, recyclable packaging. Moreover, in order to save paper and stay green, Fracture does not include paper invoices or receipts in their boxes; instead, they are sent electronically to customers through email. From glass to production to packaging, Fracture is committed to a small carbon footprint.
In summer 2019, Fracture moved from downtown Gainesville to a new 30,000-square-foot facility, on the outskirts of Gainesville, in Alachua, Florida. From the beginning, Fracture focused on the value of treading lightly on the planet with its facility. It started with the most basic things like Fracture’s energy source; they are completely solar-powered. Factors including the construction of the facility, the installation, and minimizing the amount of A/C use were thoughtfully integrated into Fracture’s day-to-day operations. “It was a huge project—one of the most complicated things we’ve ever done,” says Fracture Co-Founder and CEO Abhi Lokesh. “But it was completely worth it.”
Since the company’s founding in 2009, Fracture has expanded its product suite and features to offer more variety and customization. Customers can choose either a non-glare matte finish or original reflective finish. Fracture glass photo prints can also be ordered as a set to create unique arrangements.
Fracture Photo Walls allow customers to easily create and display a gorgeous, personalized gallery wall. Each Fracture Photo Wall layout features between 3-6 prints, depending on the layout type, and customers can choose to follow a theme for a cohesive photo gallery wall. As a guide, each Photo Wall comes with a paper template that outlines hanging instructions and indicates exactly where to place each screw, ensuring the glass photo prints will be perfectly spaced. As a bonus feature, Fracture Photo Walls are specially priced at a discount for a seamless bundle shopping experience.
Fracture Storyboard is made of solid wood and designed to securely display glass photo prints. Its unique grooved surface allows customers to easily slide, layer, and switch out glass photo prints to tell a unique story. With its sleek, modern design, Storyboard fits effortlessly in almost any space. Fracture offers Storyboard in beautiful maple, espresso, or midnight stains to match customers’ spaces and personal style. Moreover, Storyboard is not only for displaying glass photos; customers can add flowers, candles, or treasured mementos to make it their own.
With glowing customer reviews, Fracture has certainly made its mark on the photo printing space. Lokesh says Fracture plans to continually improve its existing glass photo print products and introduce new features as its reputation as the premier wall decor brand grows. “From there, it’s really about geographical expansion,” says Lokesh. “We’ve shipped to over a hundred countries, but international sales make up a small minority of our orders. There’s a whole world of customers, artwork, images, and moments that matter out there. We’ve come so far, and I still feel we’re just scratching the surface. It’s been a phenomenal ride, but the notion that we can become even bigger and better—I want to see that through to the fullest.”
Fracture photo printing products are available for purchase on Fracture’s official website and ship all over the world from Alachua, Florida.
Kelly Chase
Fracture
+1 352-240-1316
email us here