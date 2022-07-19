COVID Relief Large Arts Organizations

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from organizations/firms interested in participating in a project to allocate grants “to non-profit arts, heritage, science, and culture organizations for costs associated with COVID-19 testing and safety monitoring required by state and local governments and by union contracts”

Reply date: August 12, 2022

Download the RFP (Word)