Schwank Helps Secure $2.8 Million CFA Grant for Berks County Industrial Development Authority

Reading July 19, 2022 − This morning, the Commonwealth Financing Authority voted to approve over $2.8 million in grant funding to the Berks County Industrial Development. 

In addition to the $2.8 million, BCIA will also receive a $4.2 million loan from the commonwealth. The financial assistance will go towards redeveloping a former World War II base within Berks Park 183 adjacent to the Reading Airport. The site has been vacant for 80 years. Renovations to the site will include excavation, water and sewer, utilities, storm water management, road improvements, and landscaping. 

“It’s great to see Berks County continue to take advantage of state resources and take on big revitalization projects,” Sen. Judy Schwank said. “Redevelopment around the Reading Airport has been ongoing for many years and there is still a lot of work to be done, but this substantial award will go a long way toward bringing a space that’s sat lifeless for decades back to prominence. This project in particular checks all the boxes. It leverages state funds to support development, which will provide good jobs for area residents and generate substantial future economic growth.” 

