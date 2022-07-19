Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,510 in the last 365 days.

Aug. 1 deadline to buy controlled hunt tags is fast approaching

The deadline to purchase controlled hunt tags is Aug. 1 at 11:59 p.m. MDT.

It is the applicant's responsibility to see if they drew a controlled hunt tag and to buy it by this deadline. All controlled hunt tags (except unlimited and January hunts) that are not purchased by the Aug. 1 deadline will be forfeited and offered in the second drawing. There are no exceptions.

Hunters who applied for controlled hunt tags for deer, elk, pronghorn, fall black bear, and fall turkey can check their draw status through Fish and Game's licensing system if they already have an account. 

Those without an online license system account can get step-by-step instructions on the Controlled Hunt Results webpage. Hunter can also check their results and buy tags at Fish and Game offices, at any license vendors or by calling (800) 554-8685.

You just read:

Aug. 1 deadline to buy controlled hunt tags is fast approaching

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.