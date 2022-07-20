Perk International, Inc. CEO Nelson Grist, Announces Three Division Initiative to Enhance Net Stockholders Equity
Perk International, Inc. CEO Nelson Grist, Announces Three Division Initiative to Enhance Net Stockholders Equity Press Release | 07/20/2022
Perk International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PRKI) CEO Nelson Grist is pleased to announce that the company is implementing a three-step initiative to enhance its net Shareholders.
The company will be focused on three divisions all in the Health Care and Healthy living industry.
Division One will be focused on the MedSpa and Wellness facilities. We currently have two Letter of Intents signed for acquisitions of a MedSpa in Toronto. Mint Laser Clinic: Website is HTTPS://MINTLASERCLINIC.COM. The second MedSpa is in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida Alexa Mar Wellness Retreat LLC.: Website is HTTPS://ALEXAMARWELLNESS.COM
Division Two will be focused on the Healthy Eating Restaurant Industry. We have signed a Letter of Intent with Meza Resto Bar. HTTPS://WWW.MEZARESTOBAR.COM
Division Three will be focused on Skin Care and Supplements, and we are currently looking for other acquisitions in the functional medicine space.
Nelson Grist, CEO of Perk International, said, "The Three Division initiative is a blueprint to acquire and attract investment and equity into our company. We will also strengthen investor confidence by committing ourselves to ongoing communication and monthly shareholder conference calls. First Shareholder call will be August 19, 2022, at 6pm EST. Please email info@perkint.com and provide your contact information so you can receive the call-in information for the Shareholder call.
Nelson Grist further stated, "We have a team of very qualified professionals to implement this strategy and our mandate. Additionally, we will maintain a transparent dialogue with our shareholders as to the clarity of implementing those objectives. As we meet certain milestones, the investment community will be more thoroughly aware of this through our disclosures and public records."
About: PERK INTERNATIONAL, INC.
"PERK INTERNATIONAL, INC mission is to disrupt the normalcy of traditional western medicine by making patients more aware they can achieve a healthier, pain-free, longer life through the highest quality products and services designed and dispensed by Perk International, Inc.
https://perkint.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See PRKI’s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services.
